For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Tech Help at Douglass. Noon Mondays, Oct. 7-Dec. 2, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., C. Get tech help free on Mondays from University of Illinois School of Information Science students. Stop by with your questions. Call 217-403-2090 for more information.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Streaming Services,” Nov. 11, bring your phone or tablet; “Ebooks + for Kindles,” Nov. 13, bring your phone or tablet. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Tuesdays at Ten: Health & Wellness. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the weekly series will focus on important related topics. On Nov. 12: “Head Strong.” Learning more about what you can do to keep your brain healthy and engaged. Call 217-403-2070.
Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fairbury VFW, 205 E. Locust, Fairbury, 815-692-4210. No registration.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Computer Understanding,” 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18-22, $25; Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
Stevick potluck for seniors. Noon Thursday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. November will be a veterans potluck. Everyone, except veterans, please bring a small covered dish. Turkey and drinks will be provided. Great door prizes. Veterans will be honored with a special surprise, so please call Debbie at 217-359-6500 and let her know if you will be attending.
Caring for the Caregiver. 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Brookdale Senior Living, 1706 E. Amber Lane, U. Caregivers need to remember to also take care of themselves. Join us as we discuss information and share ideas to avoid “caregiver burnout.” Free. Call 217-328-3150.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 217-477-5220.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20, Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy.A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Zoo Improv. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing-impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Sausage in gravy, mini potato bakers, fruit juice, biscuits, cinnamon buttered apples, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, texas toast, peach slices.
Wednesday: Ham casserole, corn, herbed peas, bread, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Vegetable beef soup, celery sticks, cottage cheese salad, peanut butter cup, crackers, apricots.
Friday: Taco salad with meat, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pears, taco chips, pudding.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
The American Legion Auxiliary needs volunteers for its children’s Christmas party coming soon. Help with games, pass out food and play Santa’s elves.
Wesley Foundation: Various jobs and schedules at Wesley and Parkland locations. Food pantry assistant: Help clients shop for food, sign in, double bag the grocery bags, stand at the end of the line collecting numbers, hand out bread, etc.