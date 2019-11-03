For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Yahtzee tournaments. 1:30 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, free; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Champaign Public Library, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting with speaker, Deb Feinen, mayor of Champaign, on “The City of Champaign — Today and Tomorrow.” Book exchange. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 217-417-6278 or 217-714-5807.
Tuesdays at Ten: Health & Wellness. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the weekly series will focus on important related topics. On Nov. 5: “Fit Wits.” Fit Wits focuses on learning about how the brain works, normal aging changes, and how to build the brain across the lifespan. Call 217-403-2070.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others todiscuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Dine with a Doc. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday,Savoy Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, C. Educational topic, complimentary lunch, information from health care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Dr. John Lee, ophthalmologist in private practice at Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. A question-and-answer period after the presentation. Free. To register, call 217-303-8840 or 217-352-3993.
Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mid-Illinois Senior Services Inc., 114 E. Jefferson, Sullivan, 217-728-8521; 11 a.m. Wednesday, Stevick Senior Center, 48 Main St., C, 217-359-6500. No registration.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks + for Android Phones and Tablets,” Nov. 6, bring your phone or tablet. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. An 11-part series designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Session 10 on “Sleep.” Free. Visit go.illinois.edu/Keys to register.
Hearing Health and Its Possible Effects on Cognitive Decline presentation. Noon Thursday, Douglas Annex, 804 N. Fifth St., C. Presentation given by Teri Quednau, owner and hearing instrument specialist of Quednau Quality Hearing: Information: 217-693-7085.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Digital Photo Storage,” 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13, $25; “Tablet, What,” 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14, $85; “Computer Understanding,” 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18-22, $25; Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
Stevick potluck for seniors. Noon Nov. 14, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. November will be a veterans potluck. Everyone, except veterans, please bring a small covered dish. Turkey and drinks will be provided. Great door prizes. Veterans will be honored with a special surprise, so please call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to let us know you will be attending.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Beef sandwich, rosemary roasted potatoes, broccoli, bun, strawberry oatmeal bar, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Beef stew with vegetables, creamy cole slaw, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, Harvard beets, fruit, biscuit, graham crackers.
Thursday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, pineapple pistachio dessert.
Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, tomatoes and zucchini, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email site.rsvp@gmail.com.
2020 AARP Tax Aide Program needs facilitators and tax preparers (various days and times). Facilitators will check in and help clients organize their materials for their tax appointment. Tax preparers will prepare clients’ federal and state income taxes. Previous tax experience a plus, but not necessary. Training will start in December. The tax preparation program is Feb. 3 to April 15, 2020, and is located at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C. 2020 tax schedule for preparations are Monday through Thursday and Saturdays only (full days). RSVP volunteers will take appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Helen Stevick Senior Center starting Jan. 2, 2020.