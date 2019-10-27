For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Yahtzee tournaments. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 and Dec. 5; free. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Pinterest,” Oct. 28, training laptops provided; and “Ebooks + for iPhones and iPads,” Oct. 30, bring your iPad or iPhone. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Tuesdays at Ten: Innovation. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. On Oct. 29: “Understanding Protein and Dietary Fiber on Weight Loss.” Call 217-403-2070.
Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Food distribution.For information, wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 217-477-5220.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Illini Chapter meeting, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Bresnan Center, 706 Kenwood Drive, C. Speakers will be Jared White, Scout Executor and CEO, and Mike Graham, Sr. District Executive, of the Prairielands Council Boy Scouts of America whose comments will focus on Camp Drake. Federal employees and retirees are welcome. Call 217-369-1010.
Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Friday, Iroquois County Volunteer Services, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, 815-432-5785. No registration.Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4, Champaign Public Library, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting with speaker. Book exchange. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 217-417-6278 or 217-714-5807.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Intro to the Smart Phone - Android,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4, $25; “Tablets for Beginners - iPad,” 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6, $25.Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
Dine with a Doc. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6, Savoy Methodist Church 3002 W. Old Church Road, C. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Dr. John Lee, Ophthalmologist, in private practice at Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. A question and answer period will follow her presentation. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. An 11-part series designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Session 10 on “Sleep.” Free. Visit go.illinois.edu/Keys to register.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, brussels sprouts, fruit juice, roll, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Chili with beans, mixed lettuce salad with dressing packet, Waldorf salad, crackers.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles,peas, tangy cole slaw, bread, fruit compote.
Thursday: Chicken sandwich with mayo packet, midori blend veggies, fruit, bun, deep dish cobbler.
Friday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian green beans, bread, mandarin oranges.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
CU Canteen: Volunteers take the Salvation Army truck throughout downtown Champaign-Urbana four times a week to help the homeless. They offer food, drinks, shirts, underwear, blankets and information about agencies that can help them. Volunteers can go with them or make sandwiches to donate.
Habitat for Humanity Restore is looking to fill a volunteer position in its upstairs household goods area. It would including organizing, sorting, pricing, cleaning, customer service, etc. This person would manage the second floor area as their own space as far as decorating, product layout and use of volunteer help when needed.