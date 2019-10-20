For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rules of the Road. Noon today, Rantoul Recreation Building, 100 E. Flessner, 217-893-5702; 10 a.m. Tuesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., 217-762-2579; and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tuscola Senior Center, 133 W. Sale St., Tuscola, 217-253-2278. No registration.
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Tech Help at Douglass. Noon Mondays, through Dec. 2, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., C. Get tech help free on Mondays from University of Illinois School of Information Science students. Stop by with your questions. Call 217-403-2090 for more information.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Instagram,” Oct. 21, training laptops provided; and “Getting to Know Kindles,” Oct. 23, bring your own kindle. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Tuesdays at Ten: Innovation. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Time for coffee, socializing and learning something new.October 22: “Ameren: Working Towards a Brighter Future.” Call 217-403-2070 for more information.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955 for more information.
Hands Only CPR training and stroke education. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Auditorium C, 1400 W. Park, U. Learn to recognize the signs of a stroke in yourself as well as others as approximately 80% of strokes can be prevented. The OSF Heart of Mary and Sacred Heart stroke coordinator will give us tips and education about stroke causes, treatments and prevention. Call 217-337-2022 for more information.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday,Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complimentary lunch, information from health care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Nancy Sehy RN, Lincolnland Hospice/Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System-Manager, Mattoon. Followed by a question-and-answer period. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll-free at 1-877-223-6109.
Social Support. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday,OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Auditorium C, 1400 W. Park, U. Join us for an interactive discussion with Dr. Alina Paul, OSF Medical Group, Family Medicine, as she addresses the health benefits, including physical, mental and emotional, of being socially connected. Call 217-337-2022 to RSVP or for more information.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Intro to the Smart Phone - Android,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4, $25; “Tablets for Beginners — iPad,” 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6, $25. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668 for more information.
Yahtzee tournaments. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. No experience necessary. No fee. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. Session on “Sleep,” the 10th of a 11-part series designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Free. Visit go.illinois.edu/Keys to register.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, seasoned black-eyed peas, bread, grapes, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Saucy ham loaf, creamed peas and potatoes, Italian mixed veggies, dinner roll, pineapple slices.
Wednesday: Cabbage rolls in sauce, corn, Lyonnaise carrots, bread, seasonal dessert.
Thursday: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing, chunky applesauce.
Friday: Settlers beef and beans, seasoned greens, fruit, biscuit, orange bread.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
American Legion Auxiliary is having their Children’s Halloween Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Eight to 10 volunteers are needed: Attendants for games, handing out food, crafts and having fun. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. Children attending are 12 and under. If you are unable to attend as a volunteer, you can participate by providing bagged candy and cakes for Halloween. Volunteers are also needed for their Christmas party.
Habitat for Humanity Restore is looking to fill a volunteer position in its upstairs household goods area. It would including organizing, sorting, pricing, cleaning, customer service, etc. This person would manage the second-floor area as their own space as far as decorating, product layout and use of volunteer help when needed.