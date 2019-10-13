For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Tuesdays at Ten: Innovation. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign Public Library Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. A weekly series for adults, through Oct. 29. October 15: “Bio Cafe: Photoacoustic Imaging.” Call 217-403-2070.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Cityview (fourth floor of the train station), 45 E. University Ave., C.A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by The Belairs. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Gals get your pinkies ready. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 Main St., C. RSVP is having a tea party. It is free to attend, but reservations are request.ome with a hat if you wish and share your best stories. Call 217-359-6500.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 217-477-5220.
CarFit: Helping Fit Your Car To You. 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Stone Creek Church Parking Lot, 2502 S. Race St., U. A free, interactive and educational program that teaches participants how to make their personal vehicle “fit” them to increase safety and mobility when they hit the road. Presented in conjunction with AAApt, the Parkland College Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, and Clark-Lindsey Village. Call 217-239-5201 to schedule a time.
Rules of the Road. 1:30 p.m. Friday, Chester P. Sutton Senior Center, 256 W. Court St., Paris Ill., 217-465-8143; 10 a.m. Oct. 22, Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., 217-762-2579; and 1 p.m. Oct. 23, Tuscola Senior Center, 133 W. Sale St., Tuscola, 217-253-2278. No registration.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Nancy Sehy RN, Lincolnland Hospice/Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System-Manager, Mattoon. A question and answer period will follow her presentation. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
LIHEAP winter heating assistance. Beginning Oct. 1, low-income seniors and persons with permanent disabilities can make appointments for Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Programfor assistance with payments toward residential gas and electric bills. All appointments are scheduled for Monday through Friday at the RPC office at Brookens Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U. by walk in. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2020, or until funding is exhausted.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Sausage in gravy, mini potato bakers, fruit juice, biscuits, cinnamon buttered apples, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, texas toast, peach slices.
Wednesday: Ham casserole, corn, herbed peas, bread, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Vegetable beef soup, celery sticks, cottage cheese salad, peanut butter cup, crackers, apricots.
Friday: Taco salad with meat, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pears, taco chips, pudding.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
American Legion Auxiliary is having their Children’s Halloween Party on Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Eight to 10 volunteers are needed: Attendants for games, handing out food, crafts, and having fun. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. Children attending are 12 and under. If you are unable to attend as a volunteer, you can participate by providing bagged candy and cakes for Halloween. Volunteers are also needed for their Christmas party.
Salvation Army: Looking for volunteers to serve as receptionists from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Volunteer just one day or all three days. They are also looking for Food Pantry volunteers and help at their thrift store.