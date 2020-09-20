For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
All Stevick Center activities will be suspended until further notice.
The Family Service RSVP staff is working from home but can be contacted through email at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or by calling 217-359-6500.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivery only), Mahomet (home-delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations or information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carryout meal to take home.
Monday:
- Stuffed chicken breast with brown rice, stir-fry vegetables, Lyonnaise carrots, whole-grain wheat bread, pears.
Tuesday:
- Bratwurst, potato salad, green beans, bun, scalloped pineapple.
Wednesday:
- Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, fresh grapes.
Thursday:
- Chef’s choice, regional favorites will be served.
Friday:
- Taco salad with meat, beans cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, Mandarin oranges, taco chips, pudding.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
RSVP
- is looking for volunteers who like to sew. RSVP is making masks to help schools that have begun in-person classes.
We thought we had plenty of people making adult masks, but we got a request for masks for veterans. If you can help, please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Rantoul Peace Meals
- is in need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Project Read
- is looking for volunteers to help adult learners. They offer training for all volunteers. Email Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen
- is looking for volunteers who can serve on Saturdays. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com to find out where you can help.