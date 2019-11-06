The Honor Roll Project, posted by Heather Wilkinson Rojo at honorrollproject.weebly.com, is seeking volunteers on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) to “photograph a local honor roll or war monument and transcribe the names.” The data will be posted and made available for researchers.
According to the website, several locations already have veterans’ names posted on the website: including two monuments in Illinois: the World War I Honor Roll at Naperville and also the Korean War Memorial at Oakbridge Cemetery in Springfield. Visit tinyurl.com/y64onmdp for more information.
There are many such monuments in Illinois and elsewhere with names of veterans to be remembered. What a wonderful way to honor veterans on Veterans Day — by participating in this special project.
NARA digitizes Navy Muster Rolls
The National Archives & Records Administration has announced that more than 500 volumes of U.S. Navy Muster Rolls have been digitized and are accessible to the public through the National Archives Catalog.
“These records are the official lists of enlisted sailors assigned to different ships from 1861 to 1879.” The data includes “names, birthplaces, ages, discharges, and physical description of enlisted seamen but also information on contraband sailors, which referred to African-Americans who escaped enslavement and served in the Navy during the Civil War.” Read more about this project at tinyurl.com/y5wz99a6.
Columnist cites 'messy consequences' of DNA testing
The combined efforts of a genealogist and law enforcement that resulted in the identification of the “Golden State Killer” has also enabled the solving of other cases. However, Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has called attention to some “messy consequences” of DNA testing. His article can be read at tinyurl.com/y436pztg; the one he references is at tinyurl.com/yxdk9nhj.
Collection of war letters
The Center for American War Letters at California’s Chapman University is a manuscript collection of war letters “from every American conflict, beginning with handwritten missives composed during the Revolutionary War and continuing up to emails sent from Iraq and Afghanistan.” Samples of these letters can be read at tinyurl.com/y295j3js, including a letter from a WWII soldier with a bullet hole through it.
Ultimately, the center hopes to become “the nation’s largest and most preeminent archive of personal wartime correspondences.” More information can be found at tinyurl.com/y6za3naf.
An article in Smithsonian.com telling of the beginnings of this collection by “one intrepid historian,” Andrew Carroll, can be read at tinyurl.com/y5b48hog.
Historic materials plentiful at library
According to a recent posting online at tinyurl.com/y5wcmhk9, the History Room of Peoria’s Public Library has a wealth of material for local history buffs as well as genealogists tracing their family histories. “The history room maintains thousands of historic books, photos, and microfilm newspaper records …[with] some of the more fragile artifacts kept in a back room not generally open to patrons.”
The library’s History Room is located in lower level one of the library’s main branch, 107 NE Monroe, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Local researchers should check out this gold mine of valuable resources.
2019 webinars scheduled
The Illinois State Genealogical Society continues to provide free monthly webinars for the genealogical community at large at 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The remaining webinars for 2019 will be:
— Nov. 12: “Chicago Research: Planning is the Key to Success.” Presenter: Jeanne L. Bloom
— Dec. 10: “Illinois Servitude & Emancipation Records.” Presenter: Anita Boyd
Visit tinyurl.com/y2f6odeb for webinar descriptions and links to registration.