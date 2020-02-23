Inside Out

The Champaign County Historical Archives is well-known locally for collecting and preserving records related to the history of the different communities and events across our various cities, towns and villages.
Our impressive collections contain records that date back to the founding of the county, as well as numerous genealogical resources from other states and localities to assist patrons in their family research. But the CCHA is more than a source of history, we are also stewards of legacy. This stewardship is most apparent in our collection of family histories.
These histories are created by family members who conduct extensive genealogical research and hope their research may be shared with future generations. There is not a template for family histories done in this manner, and thus the contents range from personal photographs and stories to newspaper clippings, and pamphlets from local organizations and events attended by family members. Some appear as bound books, while others are boxed and appear more like a scrapbook than a traditional tome of history.
Regardless of the format, these family histories are more than a list of facts and events. They are personal manuscripts and collections of materials that ensure the legacies of local families are preserved and protected.
Fraderick Blood’s Papers is a family history written and compiled by Beth L. Armsey. Armsey conducted her research in the 1980s and early 1990s. As a result, all of her research was done onsite at different archives, libraries and government buildings across the country.
Armsey’s family history stretches from the late 17th to the late 20th centuries. The majority of the records are copies of handwritten letters, many of which were created by Fraderick Blood and his family when they moved from Carlisle, Mass., to St. Albans, Ohio, in the summer of 1816. Each section of the book opens with a brief family history and tree, which are supplemented by the letters. There are also some photographs, maps and ephemera scattered throughout the book.
In Documenting a Family: The Green-Derousse-Lewis Family in Champaign County, 1858-1900, compiler Michele Mcnabb offers a family history filled with sections authored by Mcnabb and supported by vital records related to her family history. These records include census schedules, grantee indexes, deed books, marriage licenses and more. She further supports this content with newspaper clippings. Mcnabb does a great job of maintaining a personal narrative throughout the text. Her historical interpretations of the past really help readers understand the content of the records she analyzed.
The two-part William D. Roberts Family history collection is much more akin to a scrapbook. These unbound books were submitted to the archives by Barbara Roberts. The books contain a wide variety of material related to the Roberts family and include some original records such as family letters, certificates, photographs and wedding invitations. Almost the entirety of this collection contains research materials and family history records.
There is no interpretation from the creator to supplement the records, and thus it is more of a museum of artifacts about the Roberts family.
These examples are just a few of the many family histories we have at the Champaign County Historical Archives.
Please visit us and enjoy the impressive work done by some of the most dedicated genealogists in our community. These researchers created and compiled manuscripts and scrapbooks that truly ensure their legacies are preserved for generations.