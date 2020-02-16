Look close at the winter landscape, and you will find that life is emerging and active. In fact, for some birds, this is their breeding season, as they raise a new family in the midst of winter snows.
Illinois owl species like great horned owls, barred owls and screech owls are nesting right now, and that means winter is one of the best times to see and hear them! They can be found at a Champaign County Forest Preserve near you, or in your backyard if there are mature trees in your neighborhood.
Great horned owls are the biggest resident owl in Illinois. They don’t actually have horns; instead, they have feather tufts that look like horns sticking up. They are also one of the few predators of skunks! Barred owls can sometimes be heard hooting in the middle of the day. The little screech owl, which is about the same size as a robin, does not screech as its name implies. Instead, its call sounds more like the whinny of a tiny horse.
For other owls, Illinois is a (relatively) warm getaway from the far reaches of the cold north, and winter is a great time to see these northern owl species here. Snowy owls are active during the day. Look for them sitting on the ground in farm fields; they can look a lot like white plastic grocery bags. Short-eared owls love open areas as well, and they, too, are active during the day. They are endangered in Illinois, so seeing one is a special treat. The tiny saw-whet owl is of my favorites. They are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, yet they are fierce hunters of mice and other small critters.
Other kinds of birds also make the trek to Illinois for the winter. Our bird feeders at the Homer Lake Interpretive Center are inundated each winter with feathered visitors, including juncos, white-throated sparrows and others. Stop by Monday during our School’s Out program to see some up close and in hand! Many thanks to Wild Birds & More for sponsoring our bird feeders this year.