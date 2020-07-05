If you look at the Museum of the Grand Prairie’s Facebook page, you will see a masked Abraham Lincoln waving hello and saying, “We’re ready to go, but slowly.”
The Museum of the Grand Prairie closed to the public on March 13 by order of the governor. And here we are, nearly four months later, opening up again!
We certainly have missed our public, but we’ve also been working hard to do what we can to make life more fun for all of us! We’ve beefed up our social media, built some great community partnerships, took time to collect COVID-19-related items and even did some deep cleaning!
We’re currently broadcasting two programs per week, “Museum Mondays” (10 a.m. each Monday) and “Mornings at the Museum” (10 a.m. each Wednesday), as Facebook Live programs. We’ve also increased posting about local history relevant to today’s topics, e.g. earlier local epidemics, local African American history.
We’re producing short films with audio from the East Frisian history projects and read-alouds related to today’s concerns. Community partnerships, also shared on social media, have included the Haiku from Home, Hearts for Health Care Workers and a K-12 art show, “Art in the Time of Quarantine: A Virtual Art Showcase.”
Even our lectures and summer camps have gone online! We’re producing camp videos, posting scavenger hunts throughout the Champaign County forest preserves and will soon be selling “Camp in A Bag” to replicate — though distantly — the camp experience.
We are excited to reopen July 8 in a limited way, from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The first hour of every Wednesday will be reserved for persons over 65 and other vulnerable groups.
Everyone will be required to sign up for a time to visit. Sign-up times will be available by pressing the register/reserve button on the website, ccfpd.org. We’ll be requiring a name and contact information for each registrant in case contact tracing should be required.
Visits will be scheduled in increments of an hour, and there will be a limit of 10 patrons per hour in order to keep patrons and staff safe and facilitate cleaning. And, yes, we’re going to require masks and social distancing on the recommendation of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and governor’s guidelines. This protects our staff and our patrons.
Unfortunately, visitors will find that many hands-on, interactive experiences may be closed or removed temporarily as required by the governor’s office and local public health officials. Bathrooms and popular public areas will be cleaned on a regular basis.
The museum and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District strives to keep its users safe while offering its great educational opportunities. It is likely that we will increase hours in the coming months as the COVID-19 virus statistics improve. Meanwhile, find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube (or make that long-awaited appointment to come see us).