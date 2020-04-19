Krazy is a Perk | A little high-brow — or no brow — humor for the pandemic
True story — I have incredibly thick, heavy, headache-inducing hair.
It took forever, but I finally found the perfect haircut.
I had the lower half of the back of my head shaved. There’s still a ton of hair, but it’s much lighter!
Then COVID-19 happened, and along with everyone else sheltering in place, a professional cut was no longer possible. The grey “highlights” didn’t bother me, but my headaches were back.
“Olivia, will you shave the back of my head, please?” I asked.
“OK.”
In normal times, her quick agreement would’ve baffled me, but these aren’t normal times, and she was really bored.
My bathroom transitioned into an impromptu salon, and Thomas supplied the clippers. “Be careful,” he handed them to Olivia. “You don’t want to slip, or your mom will be missing an ear.”
I’m gonna tell ya, Olivia did a decent job.
However, I do feel she’s a tad expensive.
“That’ll be $200,” she held out her hand.
I laughed.
She did not.
“I don’t have any cash,” I said.
“No problem,” she smiled devilishly. “I’ll just buy stuff off my Wish List on Amazon.”
“Yeah, that’s not going to happen,” I said. “Hey, does your salon do eyebrows?”
“Yes.”
“Fab, because I had an idea.”
“Is dad going to like it?”
“Nope.”
“Cool, let’s do it,” she said.
“How long does it take eyebrows to grow back?” I asked.
“What?”
“We can do an experiment,” I said.
“Seriously?”
“Why not?” I smiled. “It’s not like I’ll be leaving the house.”
“Would that stop you, anyway?”
“Nope.”
“Dad’s going to kill you.”
“Do I look scared?”
“No, but you’ll probably look scary without eyebrows.”
“Wait,” I held up a finger. “I have a better idea. We’re only gonna shave off half of one eyebrow and see if your dad even notices. I don’t think he will.”Olivia turned the clippers on and then off. “Can we just shave your whole eyebrow?”
“No, he’ll notice that,” I said. “We have to make it a bit challenging for him.”
“You don’t have a lot of eyebrow already,” she said. “I don’t think he’ll notice only half of one missing.”
I studied myself in the mirror, imagining no eyebrow. Olivia was right. I have light-colored brows, and unlike the hair on my head, they’re thin.
“Can we please do it?” Olivia asked.
I paused. “OK.”
“Yes!”
“Who knows?” I said. “I might even look better.”
“Maybe.” Olivia grabbed my chin. “Hold still and close your eyes.” The clippers buzzed, and hair fell on my cheek.
“There was no hesitation at all,” I yelled.
“I didn’t want you to change your mind,” she laughed.
I kept my eyes closed and wiped my face. “Was this a good decision?”
“Too late, now.”
I bravely looked in the mirror. “You didn’t get all-,” I sucked in a deep breath, “You did!” I ran my finger across my nonexistent eyebrow. “Oh, wow! It’s so smooth.”
“We should do the other one, too,” Olivia suggested.
So, we did.
“I’m telling ya, your dad’s not even going to notice.”
Olivia tweezed the stray hairs, and I think she got way too much enjoyment from it.
“Oww!” I yelled. “I’m pretty sure you got it!”
“Beauty is pain, mom.”
“The way you’re doing it, I must look beyond beautiful.”
After several more yanks, Olivia turned me to face the mirror, rested her hands on my shoulders and looked into my eyes, “Mom, you’re gorgeous!”
“I should be. That hurt a lot.” I turned my head from side to side. “I think it makes me look younger.”
“OK,” she said, lifting her existing eyebrows.
“Now to see if your dad notices,” I laughed. “He totes won’t.”
After a quick shower, Olivia announced me into the kitchen.
I twirled into the room and lifted the back of my hair, “Ta-da!”
“Nice,” Thomas said, “and you still have two ears.”
“Do you like it?”
He hesitated, knowing from my tone I was up to something. “Yes.”
“Do you notice anything else?”
“Umm, no.”I framed my face with my hands and fluttered my lashes.
“Whoa,” he said, stepping back. “What happened to your eyebrows?”
“We slipped,” I laughed.
“Slipped?”
“Hey, at least it wasn’t an ear.”
“I guess there’s that,” he examined my brows.
“We were going to do an experiment to see how long it took them to grow back, but I’ve decided I’m going to have quarantine eyebrows.”
“What does that mean?”
“Each day, I’m going to draw different eyebrows.”
“I think quarantine is getting to you,” he said. “You’re a bit krazier than usual.”
“Yep,” I ran my fingers across my naked orbital bones. “But don’t worry, your eyebrows are safe with me. I’d watch out for Olivia, though.”
Since that day, my eyebrows have been decorated with geometric shapes, PacMan eating balls, cow print, flowers, the rising sun, curlicues, an outline of a bottle opener, Morse code for “K,” me falling on my head, emoji puzzle and a mermaid tail.
I take requests.
Krista Vance is a former Champaign resident. While she now calls northern Colorado home, she spent five wonderful years here and misses great friends, corn and big-sky sunsets.