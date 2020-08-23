“Jeremy can’t make it,” Audrey said.
“Why not?” Emily asked.
“I don’t know.”
“Make it where?” I asked.
“The Nerf gun war,” Audrey said. “Now we’re short a player.”
“I can play,” I raised my hand.
“Mom, I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Olivia said.
“Why not?”
“You’re kinda old.”
“Excuse me,” I said. “You’re never too old to have fun.”
“I meant you’ll probably get hurt.”
“I beg your pardon.”
Emily gathered her sisters into a huddle, and I heard a few words of their whispered conversation.
“Not our team ... old ... dead meat.”
“OK,” Audrey said, cheerily. “You can play.”
“Yes!”
While I was shimming into my camo gear, Thomas walked into the bedroom. “What are you doing?”
“I’m gonna play Nerf war with the girls and their friends.”
“Do you think that’s a good idea?”
I stared at him.
“Forget I asked. It’s not like I could change your mind.”
“Dude, I’m a child of the 80s. I’ve seen every Rambo movie. And, my dad was a marine, so, you know, osmosis.”
“I don’t think you understand how osmosis works,” Thomas said.
“I don’t think you understand that I understand exactly how it works.”
He shook his head and walked from the room.
I joined the girls in the car. “So, we’re in teams, right?” I asked.
“Yes,” Emily said, “but you’re not on our team.”
“Why not?”
“Because Jeremy wasn’t.”
“Gotcha.”
We drove to a wooded area a few miles from our house. Audrey opened the trunk and handed a Nerf gun to her sisters.
“Where’s mine?” I asked. She pulled a dented, scratched gun from the trunk. “Here ya go.”
“Why does mine look like it’s been around since they were first invented?”
“It’s a classic,” she said. “Just like you.”
“Does it work?” I turned it over in my hand.
“Yeah.”
“How?”
“You have to figure that out for yourself,” Olivia said running into the woods. Within seconds of her disappearing, I was hit in the chest by an orange Nerf dart. “Ouch!”
“How far do these things shoot?” I asked, rubbing my upper body.
“120 feet,” Emily said.
“Stop talking in math,” I said. “Just convert it to the distance of a football field.”
“Forty yards.”
Another dart hit me in the arm.
“Knock it off!” I screamed. “We haven’t even started!”
“Game on!” Olivia yelled, and everyone scattered, including my teammates. The game had just begun, and they’d already abandoned me. “Fine, I don’t need your help!” I ran for the tree line.
Along with my Rambo training, I had another advantage. I’m pretty much a ninja. And I knew my best bet was high ground.
With blaster in hand, I quietly and swiftly scaled a nearby tree. I rested against the trunk about 25 feet up. I was well hidden; unfortunately, it meant I didn’t have a clear line of sight. I laid on my stomach, wrapped my feet around the branch and scooted slowly out the limb. Toward the tip, there was some bowing, but not enough to worry me.
Below me, I could hear the kids yelling and laughing. The view was spectacular! Not of the ground, but of the sky. It was a clear day with only one dog-shaped puffy cloud. A small black dot was silhouetted against the nose of the dog.
“Cool, a hawk,” I said, balancing on my belly, putting my arms out to the side and bouncing the limb. “I’m soaring with the birds.”
And then I heard a faint “peep.” I glanced over my shoulder, and on the limb above my head was a nest.
“Peep.”
“Don’t worry, little one, your mama will be back soon.”
And then it hit me. Quite literally. The mama hawk was home, and she was in full-on mama bear mode. I covered my head, squeezing the limb with my legs and elbows.
In case you’re wondering, it is possible to scooch backward on a tree limb when reliving a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s movie, “The Birds.” My Nerf gun tumbled to the ground.
The hawk’s talons gripped my head then pushed off. I can only assume it flew to its nest because the “peeping” stopped. I’ve never got down a tree so fast. I landed on my stomach next to my gun. The mama hawk was screeching.
“That was close,” I wheezed, rolling over.
“Actually, this is close,” Audrey said, kicking my gun away.
My three girls stood over me, locked and loaded. You’d think they’d have pity on their old mama, but nope. I covered my head and rolled back to my stomach. I took the 36 point-blank shots like the ninja I was ... silently.
Cuz let me tell ya, after you’ve looked death in the beak at the tip of a tree limb, ain’t no Nerf darts flying at approximately 50 mph (according to Emily’s math) gonna make you scream. Three teens got nuthin’ on a mama hawk in mama bear mode.