“Wake up,” Thomas whispered, followed by a kiss on my forehead, followed by gagging.
“What?” I mumbled.
“Get up,” he said, none too nicely.
“And good morning to you, too.” I rolled over and punched my pillow into a more comfortable shape. “What’s with the ‘tude? You really know how to wake a girl.”
“I kissed you nicely on the forehead. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
“Oreos would make it better,” I suggested, stretching. “Besides, I didn’t feel the kiss. I woke to you dry heaving on my face.”
“Your forehead is disgusting.”
“Dude, that’s on you.”
“Excuse me?”
“Were the blankets on me?”
“No.”
“Did I have the menopausal-pregnancy glow?”
“The what?” he asked.
“You know, when women are pregnant, they sometimes get the pregnancy glow cuz their hormones create more oil making their skin look healthy,” I said. “Menopausal-pregnancy glow is when older women glow from lack of hormones, which causes hot flashes that make us all sweaty.”
“You just made that up.”
I ignored him. “Did you do a finger to the forehead test?”
“No.”
“Then it’s all on you. A hot flash check is usually a good idea before a kiss.”
“You’re right,” he said.
“I’m sorry, what?”
“You’re right.”
“Did you just say I’m right?” I asked.
“Twice.”
“Now that’s the way I like to start my mornings.”
“Fantastic,” he opened the bedroom door. “I’ll see you downstairs.”
I threw on clothes and joined Thomas in the kitchen. He was arranging a plate of Oreos, a glass of milk and a can of Reddi-wip on the table.
I ran to him, throwing my arms wide. “You’re the best!”
A stiff-arm to my head (football-style), a quick check of his hands, then Thomas let me continue my run into his arms.
“See, you’re learning,” I kissed him. “By the way, that was a pretty impressive forehead check.” I sprayed Reddi-wip on my Oreos.
“Thanks.”
“Would you rather I have whiskers?” I asked.
“No.”“Well then stop complaining, cuz I have to deal with your face. Not only do I get a rash near my mouth from your bristly kisses, but my cheeks get all scratched from hugging you. But do you hear me complaining?”
“No.”
“That’s right, cuz I’m not a whiner. What’s up with your facial hair, anyways?” I asked. “Don’t you do a clean-shave anymore? You literally always have a 5 o’clock shadow. It’s like you’re compensating for your baldness.”
“I read an article that suggested different hair styles for balding men,” he rubbed his noggin, “and one was to have the length of your facial hair the same as what’s on your head.”
“Well, just be gentle when kissing me. My Phyllis is very sensitive.”
“Your Phyllis?”
“The groove between my upper lip and nose,” I explained.
“I’m pretty sure it’s not called a Phyllis.”
“Nah, it’s philtrum, but that’s too medical-sounding, and since I’m a girl, I don’t want to call it Phil, but since you’re a guy, feel free.”
“Much appreciated.”
My body started burning up from the inside ... again. I lifted the bottom of my shirt, wiped my face, and left a wet imprint. “Sometimes I don’t mind the hot flashes cuz I feel like it softens my skin. For example, there are times when I rub my hand across my Phyllis, and it feels rough but when I have a hot flash, it’s soft.”
“I’m sure the sweat makes your Phyllis feel soft, but not for the reason you think.”
“What do you mean?” I asked.
“I don’t think you want to know.”
“Try me.”
“Let me ask you a question,” he said.
“Okay,” I leaned back in the chair preparing myself for one of his long, boring monologues followed by a less interesting question.
“In between the few times a year that you shave your legs, does the hair feel prickly when you run your hand over it?”
“Only when it’s dry.”
“Okay,” he said. “When you get it wet, does it feel softer?”
“Yes.”
“That’s the reason your Phyllis sometimes feels softer.”
“You’re totally confusing me,” I said. “I don’t have leg hair on my Phyllis.”
“You’re right,” he said. “It’s not leg hair.”
“What are you saying?”
“I already said it. I’m not repeating myself.”
“Are you saying I have prickly hair on my Phyllis?”
“Only when it’s not wet.”
“Are you kidding?” I asked.
He just looked at me.
“Are you saying I have a mustache?” I yelled.
“Don’t worry about it,” he said. “Your menopausal-pregnancy glow distracts from your,” he pointed to my Phyllis.I was stunned.
“Can’t we just focus on the fact that for the third time today I’ve told you you’re right?” he asked.
I sprayed Reddi-wip into my mouth.
“You have some on your Phyllis,” Thomas wiped it off and kissed the tip of my sweaty nose. “I love you.”
“Even with my sweat and whiskers?”
“Even with.”
“Okay, but I’m not sharing my Oreos.”
“That’s fair.”