“What are you wearing, and where are you going dressed like that?” Thomas asked.
“You can’t tell what I am?” I ran my hands down my hips.
“No,” he said. “However, I’m intrigued.”
“That’s because I look amazing.”
“It’s because it’s the beginning of September and not Halloween.”
“I’m not wearing a costume,” I said. “I’m embracing who I am.”
“Spam?”
“Dude,” I said, “I hate Spam. You took anatomy class; you should know what I am.”
“You’re pink from head to toe. If you’re not Spam, I have no idea what you are,” he said. “Answer the second question, and maybe I can figure it out.”
“What was the question?”
“Where are you going dressed like that?”
“I’m going to a professional photo shoot.”
“Someone’s paying you to dress like Spam?”
“No,” I said. “I’m paying the photographer, and I’m not Spam.”
“Please, explain.”
“I’m starting a new business, and I need photos for my website, blog, Instagram, Twitter and business cards.”
“This is the first I’ve heard of a new business,” Thomas said.
“OK, you know how I wanted to start a business as a murder-mystery consultant?”
“Yes.”
“This is similar,” I said, “but different.”
“You’re going to be a Spam consultant?”
“Dude, enough with the Spam.” I stood in front of him. “I’ll show you what I am.” I raised my arms above my head. “I guess it’s hard to tell what I am if you don’t see me in the correct position. Watch closely.” I squatted into a crouch. “You know how I’ve been doing a lot of leg days at the gym?”
“You don’t go to the gym.”
“When you’re at work, and I’m watching TV,” I returned to standing, “I use it as gym time.”
“OK,” he said, “show me what you do for leg days.”
“Fine.” I squatted then jumped up. “First, I do a burpee.”
“That’s not a burpee.”
“Well, I do the first and last part of the burpee.”
“You do a frog jump.”
“No,” I said. “I jump straight up, not forward, so it’s more like a squat jump.”
“That last part was a jump?”
I rubbed my face. “If you’re not going to take me seriously, I’m not going to tell you about my new business.”
“It’s hard to take you seriously when you look like Spam, but please, continue.”
“This next move is the most important part.” I closed my eyes and took three slow breaths to center myself, then three quick hee-hee-hee breaths.
“Cooonnngggrraaa” — I squatted, unzipped my pink coat, jumped, and an object burst forth from my chest like the alien did from Sigourney Weaver — “tuuulaaatiiionnnsss!”
The object ricocheted off Thomas’ face and fell on his feet.
“You’re supposed to catch it,” I yelled.
“How was I supposed to know that?”
“If your ninja skills were anything like mine, then you’d know you were supposed to catch something flying at you.”
Thomas kicked, and I, of course, caught it. “Shhh, you’re OK. The mean man isn’t going to hurt you anymore.”
“Is that a doll?” Thomas asked.
“Yes.” I kissed the baby’s forehead.
“I’m done,” he said. “What’s your business?”
“I’m a gender-reveal consultant,” I said.
It was Thomas’ turn to rub his face.
“What’s with being dressed like Spam and the alien baby?”
“I’m a uterus.”
“Your business idea is to dress as a uterus and give birth?” he asked. “You’ve finally lost your mind.”
“One of my ideas is to be a uterus.” I grabbed my car keys. “Another is providing an easy-bake oven that slides pink or blue cupcakes out the conveyor belt. You know, to play on the line of, ‘bun in the oven.’”
“Why not a pink or blue bun?”
“Cupcakes are yummier,” I said. “My best idea is a combo of both my businesses. I’ll throw a Mardi Gras-themed murder-mystery gender-reveal party. Instead of eating king cakes, where the person who finds a baby inside their cake is the ‘king’ or ‘queen’ for the evening, whoever finds the pink or blue baby in their piece of cake gets to announce the gender of the baby. It gets everyone involved.”
“Why the uterus photo shoot?” he asked.
“I need to be memorable,” I explained. “Like Wendy’s ‘Where’s the beef?’ or Madge telling you that dipping your fingers in Palmolive dishwashing liquid will soften your hands as you do the dishes or the brothers in the Life cereal commercial.
“You’re not a person telling people to do something,” he said. “You’re Spam.”
“I. Am. A. Uterus.” I patted below my belly button. “And I’ll be memorable like Tony the Tiger, the Gecko or Camel for Geico, the Taco Bell chihuahua and the Energizer Bunny.”
“Do you have a tagline?”
“Do you mean like ‘Wassup’?”
“Exactly.”
“I was thinking ‘#whatsthebaby?’”
“Brilliant,” Thomas said. “Good luck.”
“Thanks,” I said. “You didn’t even shake your head.”
“No need.”