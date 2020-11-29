“I have some in the trunk,” I said, “but I don’t know how to use ’em.”
“We can figure it out,” said my neighbor, Heather.
“I’m glad you have faith,” I opened the trunk of my car, “because I don’t feel like dying today.”
“We’re not going to die.”
“Then you get to put ’em on,” I said.
“I’m not saying we’re going to die, but I have four young kids, so maybe you should do it.”
“Are you kidding?” I asked. “I’m two years away from being an empty nester and enjoying my freedom.”
“How about you do one, and then I’ll do one, and then you do one, and then I’ll do one?”
“Deal.”
We watched five different YouTube videos before risking our lives.
“Do you wanna go first, or should I?” I asked.
“I think there’s an actual order.”
“So, no rock, paper, scissors?”
“No.”
Then we watched the five videos again, and I went first.
“Mine is filthy.” I blew on the battery. “I can’t even see the negative sign.”
“You’re stalling,” Heather laughed.
“Very funny,” I said. “I’m just gonna pick one.”
“It feels like we’re cutting the wires on a bomb,” Heather said.
I eeny-meeny-miney-moed, closed my eyes and attached a red clip to my battery.
I’m happy to say, the gods of all things automotive were with us, and the cars didn’t blow up.
“It’s our lucky day,” I laughed. “Back to preschoolers and soccer in the rain for you.”
“And teen angst for you,” Heather laughed.
“Ain’t it the truth?”
Heather was spot on.
There are currently two teens living with us, and sometimes I hide.
So, cleaning the battery with a toothbrush sounded like heaven.
And bonus, it was Thomas’ birthday, so what a wonderful surprise. His battery would be sparkly.
I coaxed our 8-month-old puppy, Eddy, into helping me.
Now, if you’re unaware of how dirty the stuff underneath a car hood is, let me be the first to say, “It’s disgusting.” No amount of elbow grease was going to make the battery sparkle.
While scrubbing, my dad changing the oil in his car popped into my head, which gave me another birthday idea for Thomas.
Since Heather and I had just rocked jumping the car, I figured changing the oil was a no-brainer.
I know, I know, but in all honesty, it went better than you’d expect. Well, changing the oil did.
Making the ramp was a challenge, cuz, you know, math. I ended up using numerous piles of two-by-fours.
I slid underneath the car on Olivia’s skateboard and used the bottom half of the cat litter tray to catch the dirty oil.
In hindsight, I should have left the tray underneath the car, because I did the ultimate no-no and forgot to put the plug back on before pouring in the oil.
Did you know that when you’re standing at the front of the car pouring oil into the oil hole, you can’t see it flowing down the driveway?
After using cat litter to soak up the oil on the driveway, I slammed the hood and was feeling pretty proud of myself.
Then I remembered the most important part about changing the oil. I forgot to check the oilstickamabob.
By this time, I was pretty tired of all things automotive.
With paper towel in hand, I reopened the hood, removed the oilstickamabob, wiped it, shoved it back down the narrow tube, removed it again (auto stuff is so tedious), made sure the oil line was at the mark and shoved the oilstickamabob back in the tube.
Except I didn’t.
I missed, and it fell.
There were many possible solutions to the problem … mine probably wasn’t the best.
Lying across the radiator and engine, I reached for the oilstickamabob. My fingertips brushed the tip. I bucked and kicked, scooting myself forward.
Unfortunately, I hit the very important stickamabob that holds open the hood. Luckily, my legs were already bent, keeping it from crushing me.
“Eddy!” I yelled, turning my head to the side. “Get Heather!”
Eddy looked at me.
“I’m serious, get Heather. Your dad CANNOT find me like this.”
Still, Eddy with the look.
And that’s when I heard the front door shut. “I wonder if it’s possible to slowly lower the hood,” I thought. “If I keep still, maybe he’ll think I’m the very important stickamabob.”
I could see Thomas’ waist getting closer, and then his face came into view. “Do I want to know?”
“Probably not.”
Thomas lifted the hood, and I rolled off the car.
“So?” he asked.
“I was giving you the best birthday gift ever … time. I figured if I changed the oil, then you wouldn’t have to sit at Jiffy Lube and could do something you actually like.”
“You’re sweet, and I’d kiss you except your face is covered in mud. How is that possible?”
“I’m having a hot flash.”
“Bless your heart,” and then he kissed me. Well, he kissed his fingers and smacked them on my forehead.
I’ll take it.