“What are you doing?” Thomas asked.
“Making a fall bucket list,” I said. “Is there anything you want me to include?”
“Cranberry picking.”
“Not funny.”
“You’re right,” he laughed. “It’s hilarious.”
“It isn’t!”
“It is.”
In October 2018, Thomas attended an accounting conference in Wisconsin. I tagged along.
“Do you want to go on a date Saturday morning?” Thomas asked.
“Where?”
“A cranberry tour. I thought it’d be interesting to see the harvesting process.”
“Dude, nooo, you just gave me a horrific strawberry picking flashback!”
“You won’t be picking them, and I’m sure they’ll have treats.”
“Treats?” I asked. “I like treats.”
Saturday morning found us walking around the bogs of Wisconsin learning about cranberry picking.
“In the 1960s, wet harvesting became the primary way to gather cranberries,” the tour guide said. “In the simplest terms, we flood the bogs then use a piece of equipment, fondly nicknamed ‘egg-beaters,’ to get the berries off the vines. The berries then float to the surface.”
“This is interesting,” I looked at Thomas.
“And then we wade through the bogs and corral the berries,” the tour guide said.
I raised my hand.
“Yes?” he asked.
“How do you corral them?”
“We use either large plastic or wooden brooms.”
“Good, cuz when I was a kid, I had to hand-pick strawberries for a summer job, which was the worst. Sweeping cranberries sounds much better.”
“Well, almost every job has unpleasantness,” he said.
“It can’t be worse than touching slugs you find underneath strawberry leaves.”
“Maybe,” he smiled.
The next stop was the U-Pick-‘Em bog.
I shrugged into a pair of camouflage waders with built-in boots. “Do you sanitize these before the next person uses them?” I asked.
“No.”
“Well, I guess it’s OK because it’s not like there’ll be bugs in ‘em, like when you share a hat with someone and then you get lice and then it takes forever, like four weeks, to get rid of ‘em, and when you’re finally to the point of shaving off your three daughters’ long hair, the lice are finally gone.”
“No lice,” he smiled.
“This guy is really smiley,” I said to Thomas. “I like smiley people, cuz smiling’s my favorite.”
Everyone was handed a wooden broom except me. “You’re in luck,” our tour guide said, “We flooded this bog yesterday, and you’ll be the first ones to harvest the cranberries.”
“Don’t I get a broom?”
“I thought you might enjoy trying something different. Before the egg-beater, wooden cranberry scoops were used,” he handed me one.
“It looks just like a dustpan with comb tines on the end,” I said. “How do I use it?”
“Easy,” Mr. Smiley said. “You bend over and scoop up the cranberries. They’re collected in the back of the scoop.”
“Easy-peasy,” I smiled back.
We waded into the bog. “Thomas, let’s go to the middle. The good stuff’s always in the middle, like gooey brownies.”
I was a scooping maniac. “This is awesome!”
“Uh-huh.”
I glanced at Thomas, and on a good day, he isn’t the best sweeper, and quite a few of his cranberries were getting away.
I sloshed toward him, water and cranberries swirling around my thighs. “I’m here to help.”
I looked down, and the swirling had stopped, but something, more accurately, somethings, were still moving up my legs. “Spiders!”
I swatted my legs but couldn’t keep up with the oncoming arachnid invasion. “Thomas!” I yelled. “Help!”
In his attempt to save me, he hit me repeatedly with his broom. “They’re trying to get to higher ground,” he said, “and you’re one of the highest things around.”
I think we can all agree, in a moment of panic, we don’t usually use the best logic, because I decided the best way to get the spiders off me was to be the lowest thing around.
I dove underneath the water. Unfortunately, when I resurfaced, my head was the highest thing nearby.
I was screaming in between swallowing gulps of bog water and most likely spiders. I could hear Thomas laughing behind me and the tour guide laughing from shore.
Now, I’m not a swimmer, but I blew the record out of the water for dog-paddling out of a cranberry bog, even with my waders full of water.
I crawled onto dry land and rolled around, just like I was taught to stop, drop and roll. “Help!”
The tour guide grabbed my head. “Hold still.”
“Get ‘em off!”
“I’m trying,” he laughed.
“Why are there spiders in the bog?” I gasped.
“We use wolf spiders as natural predators to eat the insects.”
“Why didn’t you warn us?”
“I was curious if you thought spiders were worse than slugs.”
“Are you kidding?”
“Hey, at least it took less than four weeks to get rid of them.”
And right after those words left his mouth, a spider ran across my cheek, followed by a quick slap from me, ending with a bloody nose.
Picking cranberries will not be on the fall bucket list.
Obviously.