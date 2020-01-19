I grew up in an area of the Pacific Northwest known fondly by its residence as The County.
We lived in a neighborhood just outside a small town, not quite in the country, nor inside city limits, which meant we had more critters than the townies, but less than the rest of The County.
After my sister and I left the den to start our own pack, my parents bought a five-acre piece of property in The County, complete with critters of all sizes ... and sounds.
“What the heck is that racket?” I asked the first night of my visit.
“Coyotes,” my dad said. “They’re huntin’ somethin’.”
“They sound really close.”
“They are,” he smiled. “They like our gardens and saying ‘sayonara’ to the rabbits.” My dad chomped his teeth together.
“Well, I hope they catch ’em soon or I’m never gonna sleep.”
They didn’t.
The coyotes howled most of the night. I peeked out the window and their heads whipped toward the movement, their glowing eyes assessing whether I’d make a good snack. Thank God for windows and walls.
Now, my dad always wanted a good-sized dog, but my mom said, “It wouldn’t be fair for it to live in a place with no yard,” but when my parents moved, my dad got his dog. Well, he got a whole pack of wild dogs, and during my visit, I learned about a unique form of domestication.
“Wow!” I said, plopping a scoop of mashed potatoes on my plate. “The coyotes are really close tonight. It sounds like they’re on the deck.”
“They are,” my dad said. “It’s raining, so I put last week’s leftovers in a dish on the deck.”
“Why wouldn’t you just throw the leftovers away?” I asked.
“Because the garbage can lid is strapped on and the coyotes don’t know how to open it,” he explained, “and since I’m a conscientious person, I provided a dry place for ’em to eat.”
“You feed the coyotes?”
“Only in the winter,” my mom answered.
“Why?”
“It’s harder to find food in the winter, and we don’t want them getting hungry.”
“You have pet coyotes?” I asked.
“No,” my dad said. “We just feed ’em.”
“Daily?”
“Yes.”
“That’s what you do with pets.”
“It’s not the same,” he said. “They’re more like an animal garbage disposal.”
“Do you give them treats?” I asked.
“Nah, but at the holidays we give ’em some prime rib,” he grinned.
“Dad, that’s totally a treat.”
“We don’t give them the entire roast,” my mom said, “and we always eat first, unlike your sister and her dog.”
I still gag when I think about the Thanksgiving Lorna thawed the prime rib on the kitchen counter and then came around the corner to find her miniature Doberman enjoying it. I’d have thrown it away no matter how much it cost, but not her. She washed it off and fed it to us.
“So, you spoil ’em?” I asked.
“I wouldn’t say that,” my mom said. “They prefer it rare, but it’s impossible to cook different parts of meat to different doneness. They get what they get.”“Let me ask you a question,” I said. “Do they ever bring you gifts?”
“No,” my dad pointed his fork toward the window, “but they leave a thank you note.”
“I don’t understand.”
“They poop in the field,” he laughed.
A ruckus of howling punctuated his comment. “Do you hear that loud one?” my dad asked. “That’s Wiley. Dinner’s over and he’s rounding ’em up. It’s time to go back to the woods.”
“You’ve named the coyotes?”
“Just the alpha.”
“They’re totally pets,” I shook my head.
We enjoyed the rest of the evening without any howling from my parents’ pets, and before I retired for the night, my mom asked me to take out the garbage.
“That’s a hard pass,” I said. “I’ll do it tomorrow in the sunlight.”
“The coyotes are gone. You’ll be fine,” she reassured.
“Okay, but if I die, I’m blaming you.”
I grabbed the bag and outside I moved through the shadows ninja-style. I unstrapped the garbage can lid and heard the clicking sound of claws behind me. Turning ever-so-slowly, I saw the glowing eyes of a grinning coyote five feet from me. I kid you not, it was literally grinning. I backed away, being careful to not seem threatening. It followed. I reached the sliding glass door and threw the garbage bag, escaping into the house.
“Your pet tried to eat me!”
In slow motion, we watched the bag hit the coyote in the face. Out of its grinning mouth flew something long and white. It howled and ran off.
My dad bravely investigated and held the white object over his head. “Hon, I told you to trim the meat off the bone. Coyotes don’t know how to navigate pork chops.”
“Y’all are crazy,” I said. “I’m going to bed.”
A coyote howled in the distance. “Wiley says, ‘sweet dreams,’” my dad laughed.
“Very funny.”