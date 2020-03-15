“The doctor will be right with you,” the nurse said.
“Thanks,” I popped on my phone.
Surprise, I wasn’t playing games, I was reading a book. It’s terrific how convenient it is to always have a book on hand.
The publishing companies love that a person can finish one book and buy another with only a few taps. There’s no need to drive to a store; a new book is available at your fingertips.
I’m not complaining, even if it’s true somebody’s making easy money off me.
I mean, I’m a huge fan of instant gratification.
But, let’s be honest, life’s always been about the Benjamins.
The door opened, and my doctor entered the room. “It’s good to see you again,” she said. “How’ve you been?”
“Good.”
And then she asked me all the usual visiting-the-doctor questions ... you know the ones. And then, she asked me the specific-to-my-particular-visit questions.
“Do you have any pain today? Are your bowel movements normal? How’ve you been sleeping? Have you scheduled your colonoscopy?”
Then we got on the most annoying topic ever.
“Do you eat fruits and vegetables?” she asked.
“Well, this is what I think,” I smiled, totes prepared for this line of questioning. “I’m rallying against the establishment.”
“Go ahead and explain,” she said, settling into her chair.
(She gets me.)
“I’ve decided farmers are only interested in making money and been pushing doctors, nutritionists, universities, private companies, etc., to encourage people to eat those disgusting foods, and all of you are agreeing because of kickbacks. I mean seriously, the U.S. Department of Agriculture or as it’s commonly referred to, the USDA ...”
“I’m familiar with the USDA,” she said, waving her hand for me to continue.
I took a breath, “... introduced the Food Pyramid in the early 1990s,” I paused for dramatic effect, “during a recession, and the farmers were geeked cuz people started buying more fruits and vegetables. And guess who got kickbacks from that? The U.S. government. Coincidence? I think not.”
“You’ve thought a lot about this,” she said.
“Yep,” I nodded. “Been doin’ my research.”
“You’ve been researching how to get out of eating fruits and vegetables?”
“Yep. One word,” dramatic pause, “conspiracy.”
“Alright,” she said. “How about alcohol? Do you drink alcohol?”
“Not isopropyl or moonshine, which is pretty much the same thing.”
“How about other kinds of alcohol?” she asked.
“Just wine.”
“You’re not worried about a conspiracy?”
“Nope.”
“Why not?”
“One word,” another dramatic pause. “Prohibition.”
“More research?”“Yep,” I smiled. “The power of the people repealed Prohibition, which meant drinking alcohol wasn’t a kickback to anyone.”
“Where have you been researching?”
“The Google.”
“Always a good source,” she sighed. “What’s your method for research?”
“I’m pretty good at finding keywords, and then I put them in an order that makes sense to me, and voila,” I waved my arms, “I have my answer.”
“Okay, what is wine made from?”
“Grapes.”
“And on the Food Pyramid, what are grapes?”
Uh-oh. She was trying to trick me with her kind of logic. I was not saying “fruit.”
“Well,” I stood, cuz standing means you’re confident about what you’re saying. “The Food Pyramid was introduced after 1990, which is the year I graduated high school, so I’m not super familiar with it, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s on the water level cuz of the whole water into wine thing.”
My doctor shook her head. “I’ll see you next year, and eat your fruits and vegetables.”
“No kickbacks for you,” I smiled.
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s time to listen up, because this is where the poop gets real: It’s NOT NORMAL to have narrow stools; bloody stools; abdominal cramps and pain; excessive gas; weight loss; and/or change in bowel habits.
In hindsight, the one that caught me off guard was the size of my stool. It happened so gradually. If the diameter of your stool resembles a pencil more than a sausage, you need to make an appointment with your doctor.
At NO TIME is there supposed to be BLOOD in your STOOL. Do not assume you have hemorrhoids; get it checked.
I will also add that for me, the unbelievable exhaustion I felt every single day should’ve been a clue. I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I was crawling under the sheets every night by 7 p.m., after a two-hour afternoon nap.
If you notice any of these symptoms, please don’t wait; make a phone call. Also, if you’re 45 or older, it’s time to start your preventive care, colonoscopies are a must! The procedure may not sound enjoyable, but I can guarantee the alternative is worse.
Please do me a favor. During March, ask at least one person if their poop looks like a pencil or a sausage, followed-up with “Got blood? Get it checked.” I promise someone will appreciate it.