There are reasons I don’t cook. Cuz I’m bad at it. And I don’t like to.
Last year, I took care of my mom after her surgery. Actually, I was there to feed my dad, cuz he doesn’t even know where there’s a pan to boil water.
To be fair, I only know where the pan is cuz that’s where mom hides the cookies. Just because I knew where the pan was didn’t mean I was going to use it.
After the third day of frozen entrées: lasagna, pizza (yes, frozen pizza is an entrée) and mac ‘n’ cheese, my dad sat me down for a chat.
“Krista, I think we should plan a menu for the week,” he said.
“Ok,” I flipped a page in my book.
“I thought we could have meatloaf tonight, chicken tomorrow and ribs on Thursday.”
“Not a problem,” I said.
“And some potatoes, and you know how I love vegetables,” he said.
“I gotcha covered,” I smiled. “I’ll pop down to the store after I finish this chapter. And I’ll get some dessert, too.”
“You’re a good daughter.”
“I know.”
That night for dinner, I baked and/or microwaved frozen meatloaf, frozen mashed potatoes, frozen vegetables and a frozen apple pie.
Dad came in from working in the yard, “Sure smells good in here.”
I flourished my hands across the table, “Bon appetit.”
“I thought you were going to make dinner,” he said.
“I did.”
“No, you warmed up food.”
“And?”
“That’s not cooking.”
“I beg to differ,” I said. “When Mom cooks, she warms up food.”
“Yeah, but first she prepares the food.”
“My way is faster.”
“Hun, how are you supposed to keep your husband if you don’t know how to cook?”
“That’s exactly how I’ve kept him,” I said. “I’m not very good at it.”
“If you cooked more, you’d get better and like doing it.”
“Yeah, I don’t think that’s the way it works,” I said, shoveling a forkful of microwaved frozen mashed potatoes in my mouth. “On a good note, there’s fresh apple pie.”
“Homemade?”
“You’re so funny.”
Cut to last Saturday night with Thomas.
“We don’t have to have anything fancy for dinner,” I said. “Popcorn is perfect. Do you have time to make it?”
“I think my buddies and I are getting on our Zoom call right now,” Thomas said.
“Send me the recipe, and I can make it,” I said.
“Are you sure?”
“Yeppers.”
From the basement, Thomas texted the details of how to make popcorn the old-fashioned way, in a pot, on the stove, with oil, and my response, “OMG! There’s so much math!”
“I’ll come get you set up,” he texted.
“I’m joking,” I typed a ton of laughing emojis. “I got this! I believe in me!”
“Ok …”
Let’s pause for a second; if you were Thomas, and when I texted, “I got this!” and your response is, “Ok …,” don’t you think, maybe, just maybe, you doubt me for a good reason?
Honestly, after his lengthy instructions, I looked in the pantry for microwavable popcorn. However, I wanted to make him proud of me, so I gave his recipe a go; and there was no microwavable popcorn.
I put 3 tablespoons of canola oil in a large pot and three kernels of popcorn. I turned the burner to the correct heat. I was supposed to listen for the three kernels to pop before moving to the next step.
But here’s the thing, I’m reading an excellent book, and three kernels of popcorn don’t pop loudly. It doesn’t matter if you’re leaning on the counter a foot from the pot; when the book is excellent, you hear nothing.
At some point, I decided it was taking a long time for the three kernels to pop, and at the same moment, Thomas must’ve had a gut feeling, because he came upstairs to check on me.
“What are you doing?” he asked, VERY loudly.
“Waiting for the kernels to pop.”
Thomas pointed to the smoking pot as he frantically looked for potholders. He ripped off the lid and yelled, “They’ve already popped and are burnt to the bottom of the pan!”
He ran to the backyard and threw the pot in the snow.
“Didn’t you hear them pop?” he asked.
“No, but I can hear you! The whole neighborhood can hear you!
“That’s because you almost burned down the house!”
“No, it’s cuz the kernels didn’t pop. Don’t you yell at me. They must have been dud kernels.”
“You didn’t hear them because you’re reading a book!”
“It’s a good book.”
“Open the windows,” he said, “there’s so much smoke it’s hurting my eyes.”
“I just want to point out,” I picked my book off the counter, “there wouldn’t be a lot of smoke if you hadn’t opened the lid while you were still in the house. Just sayin’.”
And then he looked at me all Thomas-like. And I ran around the house laughing and opening windows.