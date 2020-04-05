I’m not sure how it happens, but whenever I return to my car after shopping, whoever is parked next to me returns to theirs at the same time. It’s uncanny. I always comment to my parking-spot neighbor, but for some reason, they don’t find it as interesting.
Last week, it happened again, but to mix things up a bit, we pulled into our spots within seconds of each other. We simultaneously opened our car doors and stepped out.
“Jinx,” I said, smiling.
“What?” a mid-40s-looking man asked.
“Jinx,” I repeated. “We got out of our cars at the same time.”
“Right.”
And then, simultaneously (again), we both wrinkled our noses and frowned.
“Jinx, again,” I said.
He looked at me.
“We smelled the skunk at the same time.”
“Uh-huh.”
He wasn’t a chatterer, so I kept up both sides of the conversation as we walked into the store.
“Have a good day,” I said, grabbing a cart.
No response.
How rude, I thought.
Wouldn’t you know it, after I finished, we left the store at the same time.
“Jinx,” I said with a laugh.
He smiled. Well, it was more like a grimacy smile, and he said something I didn’t quite hear.
“It still smells,” I said louder and sniffed.
He nodded and pointed to his ear.
“I’m on the phone.”
“My bad,” I said, holding up my hands in the universal gesture for “I’m sorry.”
Can we all agree that it’s difficult to know when people are on the phone these days? Maybe since I always talk to strangers, I constantly assume people making mouth sounds when I’m in the vicinity are talking to me.
“Yeah, sorry about that,” he said, not even trying to whisper. “It was that lady I was telling you about.”
Rude again.
We walked toward our respective cars, and I bobbled my keys and ninja-style caught them before they hit the ground. And that’s when I saw it walking out from between our vehicles.
“Hey, mister.”
He ignored me.
“Hey!”
More ignoring.
“HEY!” I grabbed his arm. He jerked away, I pointed, and he stopped.
“I gotta go,” he said to whoever was on the other end. “There’s a skunk.”
We backed away slowly.
“Do you know how far a skunk can spray?” I asked.
“What?”
“Like you know how rattlesnakes can only strike the length of their uncoiled body?”
“I think it’s coiled,” he said.
“I’m pretty sure it isn’t,” I said, “but now’s not the time to argue about it. Now’s the time to take pictures.”
“What?”
“Dude, have you ever had a picture with a skunk? I’ve never even seen a skunk in real life.”
As we talked, we were backing away.
“It’s SOOO cute,” I said. “It looks just like Pepé Le Pew.”
“Excuse me?”
“You know, from Looney Tunes.”
“Lady, you’re loony.”
“Will you take a picture of me, please?”
“No, I’m going back in the store.”
“Fine, I’ll take a selfie.” I knelt, turning my back to the skunk.
I’d like to say the skunk was smiling for the picture, but in hindsight, it wasn’t.
“Look! Look!” I yelled. “It’s doing a handstand! Did you know they could do handstands? Oh my gosh, now it’s dancing at the same time.”
“You might want to back away,” he suggested. “I think it’s going to spray.”
“Well, if it did, it’d just spray straight up in the air. It’s not like it’s pointing at us,” I said. “Besides, I need a video for Facebook! This is gonna go viral!”
I flipped my phone around and recorded the dancing skunk.
“It could be in the circus. They’d have to take its stink part out first.”
“I want to point out that it still has its stink part,” he said.
By this time, we were 20 feet away.
“I think I heard that skunks are like bees, and they can only spray once, like how bees can only sting once,” I explained, “and since we could smell it when we got here, then it’s out of stink.”
“Where did you hear that?”
“Somewhere,” I said with a shrug.
“Lady, I don’t think you know what you’re talking about.”
“Have you heard differently?”
He didn’t answer.
“Exactly.”
Quicker than expected, the skunk twirled around, dropped its hind legs, lifted its tail and let its stink juice fly.
In slow motion, we shielded our faces and turned away from the stream. And guess what, we had backed away far enough that it didn’t reach us.
However, skunk spray is not just a stream. There’s also a mist, and that tends to linger more. Although it was a beautiful sunny day, there was an ever-so-slight breeze.
And it reached us.
“Cela devient définitivement viral,” I said, leaning toward my neighbor and sniffing. “Au revoir, Pidgeon. Tu pues.”