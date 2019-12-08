“Let me help, Hon,” my dad said as he lifted his feet off the coffee table.
“Thanks, Dad,” I said as rolled my preteen eyes.
I sprayed Pledge on a rag and put my arm to work bringing a shine to the coffee table and a delightful poisonous odor to the room.
“Hon, let me give you some advice,” my dad said. “Start at one end and make tiny circles then repeat the process enlarging the circles each time until the circle circumference is table width.”
Have I mentioned my dad was an engineer?
I made circles underneath my dad’s feet with his eagle eyes overseeing me.
My biggest childhood challenge was Saturday morning cleaning. How long could I sleep in and still finish my chores before my mom got home from work?
As a rural postal carrier, her job didn’t have a set end time. When the mail was delivered, her day was done. It took years for me to realize Christmas time, with store ads and cards, meant a lot more sleep than summertime.
Every four weeks the house had to be especially clean because my dad hosted Card Playing Club. This is going to sound weird, but they actually played cards. I’m in a women’s Book Club, and we’ve never even read a book. We do drink lots of wine.
For Card Playing Club, my dad was in charge of choosing the snacks. There were four options: tuna fish sandwiches, canned chili, fried SPAM, or sardines with crackers.
He always chose the same thing.
“I’m thinking sardines for snack,” my dad suggested.
“No,” my mom said in her no-nonsense voice. “You’ll have tuna fish sandwiches. I don’t like the disgusting smell in my house after you eat fish drowning in its own juices.”
“Fine,” he said. “But I need a can of cat food.”
My mom and I looked at him.
“I’m afraid to ask,” she said.
“I had an idea. I’m replacing the tuna fish label with a cat food one,” he explained, “and I’m telling the fellas you’re putting me on a ‘special’ diet.”
“It won’t work,” she said.
“Sure, it will. You’re always trying crazy ideas to get me to lose weight,” he laughed. “I expect much vomiting to ensue.”
“Dad! That’s totally awesome!”
“It is, if I do say so myself,” he said proudly. “Krista, it’s a secret. You can’t tell anyone.”
“Okay.”
Please ... I can’t keep a secret. I told all my friends, many of whose dads were in the Card Playing Club. And guess what, my friends can’t keep secrets either.
By Saturday, all the club members were in on the prank. Well, they were in on my dad’s prank, but he wasn’t the only devious mind in the family.
Since Saturday’s game was such a special occasion, I delivered the food on a silver platter (the lid of our metal garbage can that I had sprayed off with the hose). Back in the day, nobody worried about germs. I hid any remaining stuck-on gunk underneath the plates. My brilliance started at an early age.
My dad sat at the head of the table, and although etiquette dictated I served him first, I left him for last.
I placed his “cat food,” the can opener, and fork in front of him. “Bon appetit, Daddy.”
“Thanks, Hon,” he smiled. “I love cat food. Your mom’s new diet is working.” He patted his belly.
All eyes were on him. He opened the lid and frowned.Without pause, one of the club members reached their fork toward the “cat food,” but in my middle school eagerness, I was quicker and shoved a HUGE bite of what was supposed to be tuna fish in my mouth, except ...
I froze.
Have I mentioned my dad has asthma?
He laughed so hard he gave himself an asthma attack.
My mom shoved a paper towel in front of my face, “Spit it out!”
All I could do was open my mouth and cry. She grabbed the fork, scraped the cat food from my mouth and onto the paper towel, then used the other side to wipe off my tongue, but she didn’t get it all. “Here,” she handed me a glass of water.
I took a big gulp, swallowed and threw up on the table.
“You were supposed to swish!” my mom yelled, holding back my hair.
And that’s when the domino effect kicked in ... two of the guys added their stomach contents onto the table.
By that point, my dad was on his knees soundlessly laughing and pointing at my mom. “It was you,” he wheezed. “You changed back the labels.”
“I did,” she laughed.
“How does the house smell now?” he snorted.
To this day, the smell of wet cat food makes me gag. And I don’t care if our cats lose all their teeth, they’re not getting any Fancy Feast. They better figure out how to gum their dinner.