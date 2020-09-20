I’m literally unable to answer a question without giving an in-detail backstory, which is why doctor appointments take twice as long as needed.
“How did that happen?” she asked.
I shifted my weight, peeling the scratchy white paper off the back of my thighs. “There was a party.”
“Of course there was.”
“OK, listen,” I said. “This is what happened:”
✻ ✻ ✻
“Where are you off to?” Thomas asked.
“Pam’s hosting a neighborhood Girl’s Night Out.”
“Have fun!”
“I will!”
I closed our front
door and heard echoes of closing doors up and down the street as 15 women escaped their everyday life.
Girls’ Night Out is a luxury none of us want to miss.
However, I wish my nemesis neighbor would miss it, but nope, there she was in all her redheaded glory.
“Krista,” she nodded in my direction.
“What?”
“I was saying ‘hi.’”
“You forgot the ‘hi’ part.”
“Actually,” she strutted past me flipping her hair over her shoulder, “I was only acknowledging your presence.”
“You’re so lovely,” I said.
Pam had removed a painting from her living room wall, and in its place was a large whiteboard. Each of our names was written down the side, and sticky notes ran across the top.
“Are we doing math?” I asked. “Cuz that looks like a graph, and graphs are math. Pam, you know math and I aren’t friends.”
“You’ll be fine,” she said with a laugh. “I decided we should mix things up, and tonight we’re going to play a little game. Please interlock your fingers in front of you.”
We did.
“Without moving your hands,” she said, “notice which thumb is on top. Your right or your left?”
Everyone yelled, “left” except my nemesis. Her right thumb was crossed over the top. I may have snickered inside, just a bit, and given her my best, ‘It’s OK you’re different’ pity-look.
Now listen, I’m usually a sweet person, but I’m still holding a grudge from when she trapped me underneath my garage door with my Captain America underwear visible for everyone to see.
“Congratulations!” Pam handed my nemesis a bottle of wine. “You win this round!”
“What are you talking about?” I asked. “She did it wrong.”
“This game is called Dominant or Recessive,” Pam explained, “and the winner or winners are the ones with the recessive gene. Like crossing your right thumb over your left.”
Pam pulled away the first sticky note, uncovering the words “Thumb Crossing.”
My nemesis looked at me, smugly.
Oh, heck no! Challenge accepted!
I’m not sure how I thought I’d win a game that had to do with something out of my control, but there was no way my nemesis was winning.
I was surprised to learn what things are and are not genetic. For example, I thought tongue-twisting was genetic, but some dude did a study with identical twins in 1952, and it’s just not true.
However, the lack of hair on the back of your fingers is a recessive trait, giving me a point. Too bad for my hairy-knuckled nemesis.
I knew my beautiful baby blues would win me a star but was surprised to learn that having five fingers is a recessive trait. Nobody got points for that one.
“It’s the last challenge,” Pam announced.
She scanned the board and performed the incredible feat of mental math.
“There’s a tie.”
Do I even need to say who it was between?
Yep, me and my nemesis.
Pam held a silver-covered platter.
“And this will decide the champion.”
“What is it?” I asked.
“Poison ivy,” she removed the lid. “If you acquire a rash, then you have the recessive trait.”
“You want us to rub poisonous nature on our body, and if we get a rash, then we win?”
“Exactly.”
“Huh.”
That was a tough one. I mean, I like winning, but I’m not super fond of rashes.
“Before we begin,” my nemesis said, “my moral principles require me to inform you that I’m not going to get a rash. As a Master Gardner, I’ve come across my fair share of poison ivy and have never gotten a rash.”
“What are you saying?” I asked.
“If you want to win” — she pointed to the platter — “then you need to rub poison ivy on yourself.”
I paused for half a second, and then I rubbed.
✻ ✻ ✻
“And, now, here you sit in my office with a poison ivy rash on your legs,” my dermatologist said. “I guess congratulations are in order.”
“Kinda, but my nemesis lied.”
“What?”
“As I was rubbing my legs, she told me she set me up.”
“Oh, no.”
“And then she told me I have the dominant trait for stupidity.”
“I’m sorry.”
“It’s OK,” I said. “As I was leaving the waiting room, I saw her car pull into the parking lot.”
“Really?”
“Yeah, the game ended in a tie,” I said, proudly. “It turns out that after I rubbed poison ivy on her face, she has the recessive gene, too.”