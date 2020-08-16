Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. If you’d like to read my backpacking guide when I finish it, let me know. Hearing from future readers will encourage me to finish this project. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856. She wants to thank her friends for writing and will answer you all soon.