It’s six degrees outside, and the freezing rain we got a few days ago has melted into a giant delta in the back forty, now frozen over. It’s too cold to walk out over the fields today and see if the ice is solid, but we might take our skates out tomorrow, when it’s supposed to warm up to 28!
One year, when the boys were little, a similar puddle formed in the bean field behind Grandma’s house and we had a few days of skating on a solid pond. Only a few sticks of bean stubble poked out through the ice at the margins. Today’s delta starts at the threshold of the field where it borders the meadow behind the Benson Timber, and extends in a silver ribbon curving back and forth in esses all the way to the grass waterway. Tomorrow we’ll see if we can skate from the meadow to the road. For now, though, we’re staying in with a fire in the wood stove warming the house.
Today is warmer with no wind to speak of, though it would feel warmer if the sun were out. Instead, we have a sky layered in grey flannel. And out we go, skates tied by the laces and slung over our shoulders to try the ice. We have chosen Cullen, the good brown dog, to accompany us, because we might be out for a while and his coat is thicker. My husband and I have switched places. Usually, I am the grumpy one, insisting on half-empty, and his job is to coax me into enthusiasm. But today is the reverse. From the beginning, he didn’t believe that the ice would be solid and smooth.
Michael is grousing: “We won’t be able to skate. You’ll see. The water sinks down into the ground and leaves a thin pane. It won’t even hold the dog’s weight.” Still, he plods along beside me in the frozen bean field.
“That’s true if it warms up,” I counter, “but it hasn’t been above freezing since we got all that rain.” Cullen and I are keeping a steady pace toward the white triangle of ice.
“Well, it’s covered with snow. We won’t be able to skate.”
I could tell him that it’s only a light dusting, and our blades will cut through it, but I think it’s better to just show him when we get there.
He continues, “... and anyway, it won’t be smooth. It will be full of bean stubble.”
Now we are at the edge of the ice. We test it with a few steps out. It is solid and thick as I knew it would be. True, bean stubble pokes up on the borders, but the center is clear. Now I wish I had brought our little folding kitchen stool to sit on while we don our skates. Michael offers his boot for my seat, hopping on one foot while he maneuvers his other foot into the skate. My chivalrous husband is getting enthusiastic. I perch on his boot turned sideways and tie up my own skates, while he steadies himself with his hand on my shoulder.
He gets his skates tied first and he is already on the ice when I work to stand up. “It’s solid!” he calls, “And smooth!”
I skate over to join him, pleased at his sudden zest. We make a circuit of our rink. Cullen trots toward the meadow, and then looks over his shoulder at us. “Hey guys, aren’t we going to the woods?” Our brown dog is confused at the silly meanderings of the humans. We try to follow our silver river up the grass waterway, and it is smooth for a time, but then halfway up the bean stubble closes in, and we hit ripples from the icy wind blowing over the freezing rivulet, so we turn back.
We skate slowly — don’t want to risk a fall out here — in a meandering dance. Our skates trace the double wave of our “glide, glide and sway” in the dusting of snow. I think about how so many variables had to align to give us this day: flooding fields followed by deep freeze, this warm-ish day for skating. I think about how much I will miss this particular spot of earth while I’m away, and especially my husband. I wonder what else will align before I return.
Skate in Beauty; Glide in Peace; Blessed Be.