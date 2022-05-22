We got the sad news last week that our bonus mom had passed. Linda, or “Mom2,” as we sometimes called her, became a big part of the family when she married our dad, even though his children were all grown by the time she came on the scene. Linda was bound and determined that we could be one big happy family, and her generous exuberance went a long way to healing the rent in the fabric of our home that came with my parents’ divorce.
She just didn’t see any sense in holding on to old grudges. Why waste even an ounce of life? It helped that she and my mom genuinely liked each other.
Linda was an animal lover, and she and Dad always had two or three dogs and a cat. She never arrived at our house without a package of treats for Cullen and Ursula. She took it with good humor when Ursula would rip the bag out of her hands and run away before she could even get out of her car. Linda would just laugh and laugh at how that dog had outsmarted her yet again.
Dad and Linda always made it a point to attend all the games of their many grandchildren (probably all the nieces and nephews, too). After Dad died, Linda even drove out to North Dakota with my sister to see my niece play softball. She made it to every graduation and birthday party, too. When our youngest, Ellis, was in middle school, she and Dad would host a collection of boys, Ellis and some of her nephews almost every weekend. They would take the kids in the camper to Kickapoo or Lodge Park. Her social media is still full of memories of these times. She would post old pictures of these youngsters whenever one of them had a birthday or if they just happened to come up in her feed.
Before COVID-19, we would get together about once a month for “old lady night.” My sister or I would cook, and Mom, Linda and sometimes my sister’s mother-in-law would come for dinner — all of us old ladies together. We’d have soup or pasta, laughing and joking the evening away. We always meant to revive these parties when gathering seemed safer but somehow never got around to it. It is one of my great regrets.
We knew we wouldn’t have Linda forever. She lived with a devastating disease — scleroderma — for many years. It is a somewhat rare auto-immune disease that can attack multiple organs, and for Linda, it affected her heart, lungs, skin and digestive system, causing pain and necessitating various medical interventions. But it never affected her attitude.
She was so positive, about life, about her prospects, about the people in her world. She was always out to help someone, driving her little red car to Danville to visit her Uncle Melvin or her Aunt Ginny faithfully, as long as they lived.
We could see that things were difficult for her, but she never let it get her down. I think she believed that if she stayed active and positive, she would live longer — and I think she was right.
Way before he died, maybe over a decade ago, my dad told me that Linda had outlived her life expectancy by 17 years. And then she outlived him, too. We knew she was very ill, but she made you forget it, so that even though we should have been expecting her passing, it came as a shock.
I know she was lonely without Dad. Her social media was full of pictures and stories of him, and she talked about him often. I think being with us helped her keep him close. I know she did that for us. In some ways, losing Linda is like losing Dad all over again. But I will honor her memory by trying to be positive, trying to be helpful, keeping my sense of humor and by letting people know how much I care for them.
When I looked for a photo of Linda to post, I found one of her smiling and waving at the camera. I think it was from the day she and Dad got married at Kickapoo. How like them to have a campground wedding. I like to think of her waving to us from the other side. I like to think of her crossing over to be with Dad.
Cultivate beauty; nurture peace; blessed be.