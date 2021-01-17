In Birdland, we’ve had heavy fog for about a week. Most of that time, we couldn’t see past the yard. It was as if the world had disappeared, and maybe it had. We didn’t go anywhere to try to find out.
The fog came after the ice storm, so trees already laden with ice were bowed down, and the fog crystalized snow right onto the branches.
The little row of cedars I planted in my corner meadow were slumped over with the weight. Branches cracked, and we found several large limbs in the yard, succumbing overnight to the pressure.
How tragic to see the gash of fresh, healthy wood cut down. Even strong wood cannot withstand strain upon stress.
What a time, friends. Our Democracy has been tested before, as it is being tested now. I hope it will survive to be tested in the future.
Will the sight of a rampage through the halls of Congress be an epiphany for our nation?
I spend a lot of time reading the news, texting to friends. But work doesn’t stop. My deadline for grading won’t change. I grade a little, try to write a letter, contact my representatives in Washington.
After the fog lifted, we took the dogs to Lodge Park to walk around and see the sparkle of the ice on the trees. By then, the sun was melting it, and our walk was accompanied by a cracking soundtrack as ice broke away from the branches and rained down on us like hail.
We stayed on the road, no ramble down by the river or through the Enchanted Grove today, and luckily, the hail came only in small pieces as the trees shook off their jackets of ice.
With the ice came a mist brushing our faces, refreshing in the sun. The park was peaceful, and I was struck with the contrast of our rural existence and the aftermath of what happened in the Capitol. As I sit writing in my cozy office this morning, a fifth victim has died.
The violence and terror unleashed by the president seems to me unbelievable and, yet, utterly predictable.
How do we find our way out of this, my friends? It will take hard work and courage. If our country survives this (and even if it doesn’t), the only way through is to build community on a very personal level.
And how to do that in the time of COVID-19? I’m open to ideas.
Reach out to someone who may be struggling. Keep each other safe so we can hang on until our turn for the vaccine comes. Send a letter to a stranger. Send a jar of sourdough to a friend.
Here is my plan for when we can gather again: The Stone Soup Garden Collective. Picture this.
Once a month in garden time, we meet at a public kitchen, say, our small town Community Center. Everyone brings recipes and whatever is growing in their garden, and we let the vegetables suggest something.
For example, in tomato time, we might make a fresh salsa or sauce, or even ketchup if we’re feeling ambitious.
When the zucchinis are coming on mercilessly, we’ll bake them into bread and stir them into ratatouille.
In the fall, we’ll simmer apple and pumpkin butter. Everyone will take home a share in jars.
But why stop with stocking our larders? We can make a potluck of it, everyone bringing one ingredient to stir into soup or to toss together a salad with fresh greens and herbs to share.
I picture an all-day festival with people coming and going as they have time. Folks could share family recipes, like my Nanny’s purple eggs or her chicken and noodles.
Those who come early could start some bread rising, and though we’d be visiting as we chop and core, slice and cook, we could also have a time for public sharing of stories, songs or poems.
Our stone soup would feed our bellies, but the gathering of ideas would feed our souls.
My friend, Charlette, laughingly chided me about the sourdough I gave her.
Now, with two loaves of bread rising and three jars of sourdough, she feels like Mickey in the Magician’s Apprentice — the magic broom won’t stop bringing water, so he chops it into pieces, and each shard sprouts a new broom.
“It’s your fault, Mary Hays,” she said. I told her that the whole point of culture is to share it with others. We feed the sourdough fresh flour to grow the culture and keep it healthy, and then we share the surplus.
Take heart, my friends. We are in an impossible situation, but we will get through it together. It is dreams like these that give me hope. What are your dreams?
Walk in Beauty; Work in Peace; Blessed Be