It’s sunny in Birdland — a February thaw. It’s a day made for the outdoor chores I like to do.
Robby is visiting again. My brother likes to do Karma yoga.
Last time, he explained to me that Karma yoga means doing something for somebody else with no expectation of a reward.
He asked me what he could help me with, and I said he could join me in picking up sticks and limbs that have fallen in the yard.
We have a lot of trees, and therefore a lot of wind-blown branches at the end of winter.
I’m using this cast-off wood to build my next hugelkulture garden bed — these are built over piles of wood.
As the wood decomposes, it adds nutrients to the bed and helps hold water.
When I get a good pile, Michael will help me cover it with compost from the hen house.
My husband helps me a lot with my corner meadow and my garden beds.
He never balks when I tell him my latest crazy idea.
My brother and I talked as we walked back and forth, back and forth with our hands full of twigs and sticks.
Robby said I’m getting a good start on my Karma yoga, but I told him I don’t think it counts when you’re just doing your own chores.
There’s a secret in the hen house.
Estelle, the turkey hen, is setting eggs.
She’s been broody for a while, staying on the shallow basket on top of the brooding coop and pecking me every time I reach under her to steal her one egg every day.
Generally, hens wait to set eggs until they have a clutch.
But she must be extra broody, because she’s not waiting.
The danger is that if she starts
incubating the one she’s sitting on, and then keeps adding an egg every day, they won’t all hatch at the same time.
About the only way I have succeeded in breaking a hen of broodiness is to let her hatch her eggs, so I saved up five of Miss Estelle’s eggs.
A few days ago, I braved her pecking to pull her basket nest off the top of the brooder and set it on the floor.
If she succeeds in hatching some babies, I don’t want them trapped up on top of the brooder.
Turkeys naturally nest on the ground, and I want them to be able to follow her out of the nest to eat and drink and then hop back in.
I went inside to get her five eggs, and by the time I got back to the coop, she had settled herself back on her (now empty) nest.
Turkey eggs take a week longer to hatch than chicken eggs — about four weeks.
Estelle will sit there quietly, maybe leaving the nest a few times a day to drink and eat — and then straight back to warm her eggs.
Estelle has not yet hatched any babies.
Last year, she tried, but none hatched.
In fact, I was worried her eggs were not fertilized, so last time I cracked one open, I looked for the small, light dot on the yolk, and there it was.
We will hope for the best.
With any luck, right around St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll hear a soft peeping from the nest.
Five small poults will knock a circular crack with their egg teeth — a little thorn on the top of the beak they use to pierce the membrane and cut their way out of the eggs.
They rotate inside the egg so that they gradually cut all the way around the egg, making a little hat that pops off as they struggle their way out.
That struggle is important to help them develop strength.
The egg tooth will fall off when they don’t need it anymore.
This morning, I lifted Estelle off her nest briefly.
I wanted to see if she was still laying eggs, but she seems to be content with the five I put under her.
The sun still shines, and maybe we’ll do a little more work on my hugelkulture bed.
We’ll leave Miss Estelle to her dreaming of five little babies.
Struggle in beauty; hatch in peace; blessed be.