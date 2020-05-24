Maybe it was the letterhead stationery my mother made for me on the copier when I was about 10. Across the top was my name and address; at the bottom of the page was a “Peanuts” strip where Linus was running away. Lucy calls after him: “Write!” As a child, I didn’t catch Lucy’s sarcasm. Probably didn’t even realize Linus was running away.
But I followed Lucy’s directive, although I have no memory of who I ever wrote to, (thank you notes to grandparents for birthday presents?) or whether I used that stationery at all. Maybe it was Charlie Brown always writing to his “Pencil Pal.” Maybe it started with my fourth-grade tin lunch pail that was shaped like a mailbox, red, white and blue with “U.S. Mail” stamped in bronze letters on the curved lid, snapping closed with metal buckles. I think Mr. Zip was on the end, the goofy cartoon guy who publicized ZIP codes when they first came out during my childhood. I’m old enough to remember when they changed to two-letter, all-caps abbreviations for the states and then dropped the period.
I’m old enough to remember when they started Saturday delivery, but my grandmother remembered getting mail twice a day. I’ve always been fascinated with the mail. When I spent a year in Spain in my youth, we didn’t even have a phone, so letters were my lifeline, my connection to home. I loved letters, getting them and writing them. Michael laughingly accuses me of having a crush on whoever’s behind the desk at the post office, but my husband doesn’t have to worry. I’m there for the stamps. I like to spend time pouring over the sheets before I pay my money and take my choice. They are like tiny paintings to decorate the outside of my letter, and I put some thought into whose letter they will decorate.
Nebraska stamp for my friend who grew up in Lincoln; T-Rex for the boys; a lovely, round poinsettia international forever stamp to write to my niece in Germany (a steal at $1.20 each!). I buy them by the sheet. But we can buy them online, too, and I just spent a happy half-hour pouring over the options. I found I can even buy small unit stamps to make up the difference for postage in my old collection. (I have some Hemingway stamps that are at least 20 years old, some Audrey Hepburn, some Desert Flowers ...) The idea of the “forever stamp” is great, but I also thinkit’s fun to send some of my vintage stamps.
Now they say the U.S. post office is in trouble because of cash flow problems, hit hard in the domino effect of businesses who have no customers who no longer need and can’t afford bulk mailings of advertising materials. How strange that what I like least about my daily trips to the mailbox, junk mail, has been keeping our postal service going. Some people are advertising a campaign to help save the post office by buying stamps. Similar to supporting your favorite local restaurant or coffee shop by buying gift cards (and then waiting to use them) buying a sheet of stamps is an inexpensive way to give our post office a small, short-term, no-interest loan. Can it work? I don’t know, but what have we got to lose? After all, if our government closes down our post office in favor of private companies, won’t these lovely stamps become collectors’ items, and thus more valuable?
But I propose we use them, at least some of them, to send each other letters. Now in quarantine, the highlight of my day is my trip to the mailbox. The other day, I started down with my umbrella and galoshes in pouring rain, and Michael called out to me from the porch: “It’s not worth it!” He knew where I was going. But I persisted, because once in a while, I get a little surprise. I’ve been writing to my loved ones, and sometimes they write back.
Who do you have in your life who might appreciate a note or a card? Writing letters is a responsible way to visit in the time of quarantine. If you can’t think of anyone to write to, write to me in care of this newspaper. I promise to at least try to answer all the letters I get, even if it’s just a shout out in the column. (But I do enjoy writing real cards and letters, too.) Let’s save our post office, one sheet of stamps at a time.
Compose in Beauty; Correspond in Peace; Blessed Be.