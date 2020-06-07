Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She just got her first letters from the call she put out last week. You can read Birdland each week at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com or the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small-town newspaper. You can follow Birdland on Instagram and Twitter @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.