The Law Q&A | Stepparents have rights, too
When there are minor children involved, divorces can be messier than they already are. When stepparents are involved, doubly so.
Does a stepparent have any parental rights over a child that is of their spouse who has died? More than that, does a partner in a civil union have any rights to parenting or visitation with a child who is the offspring of the deceased civil partner?
Yes, and yes.
Bet you didn’t know that Illinois law has long allowed stepparents possible rights to parental decision-making and custody.
The issue just decided by the Illinois Supreme Court is whether a civil union partner can be considered a “stepparent” as defined under Illinois’ marriage and divorce laws and thus has the right to ask for visitation and parental decision-making with the kid of the disabled or deceased parent.
The right for visitation and parental responsibility of a minor child (which in Illinois is anyone under 18) is a right that has been granted by the Illinois legislature to grandparents, great-grandparents, siblings and stepparents under certain circumstances involving either death, disablement or divorce of the biological/adoptive/guardian parent.
Meeting the criteria
For a stepparent, the right of such visitation or other parental rights possibly exists upon A) death or disablement of the spouse/parent to whom the stepparent was/is married; B) the stepparent provided care for the kid; and 3) the kid wants to live with the stepparent.
In 2011, the Illinois legislature passed a law allowing persons who were either of the same or opposite sex to have a legal relationship with each other that vests them with all the rights, protections, responsibilities and obligations of married folk. This was prior to the monumental U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2015 declaring that states which prohibit same-sex marriages violate the federal constitutional rights of due process and equal protection. Being married (or civilly joined) carries a lot of privileges and responsibilities — property ownership, debt obligations, tax benefits and so on.
And among those privileges and responsibilities is the rearing of offspring.
In the best interest of the children
In that vein, the Illinois Supreme Court looked at the civil union law and saw nothing in it restricting the parental rights afforded stepparents under Illinois’ marriage and divorce act. All this doesn’t mean a surviving stepparent has an absolute right to visitation or decision-making which is superior to the other surviving parent. But, if the surviving stepparent and the previously divorced parent can’t agree on the stepparent’s rights with the kid, the stepparent could have the right, now says the Illinois Supremes, to go into court and ask the judge for an order establishing those rights of custody and decision-making between the warring factions.
And remember this: The objective that guides the judge in making such ruling, as it is between divorcing spouses with minor kids, is what is in the best interest of the kid. It is not what is in the best interest of the parent — which is what a lot of divorcing folks mistake it to be (or perhaps they think that what is in their best interest is also in the kid’s best interest, and that ain’t necessarily so).
Unfortunately, in all the areas of civil law, litigation over parenting rights between divorcing couples or a surviving stepparent can be most uncivil.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.
