Birdland is warming up again after some extended coolness blown in by the storms. And the bees are busy — all over my sedum, which is slowly starting to turn pink. In a few weeks, it will toast to a lovely maroon and then dry to a deep brown.
Bees also like the Jerusalem artichokes, which popped up right next to the house a few years ago and have spread to an explosion of color.
Tall, tall sunflowers with bright blooms the same hue as the yolks of my chickens’ eggs.
At 10 feet, the Sunchokes come up to my eye level at the dining room window so I can stand and almost smell them through the glass. We thought we would pull them out since they hide the shorter flowers there, but they are starting to grow on us.
Today, Michael said he can see both sides of the issue. My husband sometimes likes to think a long time before we rearrange the flowers, and sometimes he uproots them as soon as he thinks of it.
The black-eyed Susans are starting to fade, but in their place comes the goldenrod. My peaches are finished. They were abundant but buggy, and I cut out the bad parts and cooked them into peach butter and dried some for next year’s backpacking trip in the Porcupine Mountains.
The pond has cleared after the storms, so now we can once again see the golden fish. One came up to nibble at the surface — as big as a chili pepper. They come up when the sun shines on the pond. Just now, three circle along the edge.
Water lilies are abundant, and my honeybees land on the lily pads to drink, then float off to continue their collecting. Lots of pollen and nectar these days, and the hive grows. I hope this year they will make enough honey to share with me!
Today I will process butternut squash. My friend, Brian, gave me a bushel from his amazing garden.
Two-thirds of a squash made one big pot of soup, and I think I’ll just continue with soup, filling the freezer and even drying some for the Porkies next summer. We discovered that soups and sauces dry nicely like fruit leather or “bark” and are deliciously reconstituted on the trail.
The chicken eggs I stole from under the turkey hen have hatched, four out of five — little black fluff balls with dark gray feet and beaks. I will soon move them to the aviary nursery when they get their feathers.
I removed the chicken eggs laid in the turkey’s nest one day when she got up to drink. I was worried they would hatch and she would ignore her own eggs to take care of them.
Or maybe worse, would wait to show them how to eat until her own eggs hatched a week later.
By my calculations the turkey eggs should hatch today or tomorrow, and there she is in her nest, looking down as if something wonderful is happening beneath her. Let me see what’s going on? She settles back down as I walk up to the coop. But I carefully lift her as she coos and trills gently. Only for an instant, but before I set her back down, I saw one little wet poult.
This is her second attempt at hatching, and we are rooting for her success. She has eight eggs under her, and I trust that she’s going to be a great mama. But eight is a lot of turkeys, especially when we add the three we already have.
I asked Michael if he had time to see about a wonderful emergency. He was in the middle of something, but about an hour later, he came into the kitchen and asked, “What’s your emergency?”
I led him to the coop and had him stand outside while I went in and lifted Maude off of her basket nest. Still only one hatchling, but I’m sure the rest will come. Michael said, “Oh, it’s a white one.”
Claude might well be the father, at least of this one. Maude and Claude are Royal Palms. Do an image search, and you’ll see why my brother calls them “white peacocks.”
Now I have about a day to do some thinking. How to get chick starter crumbles to the babies while keeping those tasty morsels away from the rest of the poultry? In my mind, I rearrange the various parts of the flock. I’m sure I’ll come up with a good solution by tomorrow, when the new poults will begin to explore the wide world.
Hatch in Beauty; Explore in Peace; Blessed Be.