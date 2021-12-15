Meg Makes | A chips-and-dip spin on cannoli
Cannoli has been a hot topic of conversation in my house.
My mother-in-law had hoped to order some at a favorite restaurant, only to find they’re no longer on the menu. My husband’s response: “Well, you DO have those cannoli forms,” with a gleam in his eye.
But we have two small kids. Our our frying time is limited, and I don’t have the patience to clean up oil. No homemade traditional cannoli for us.
Instead, I scoured the web for inspiration on baked versions. The result: these crispy almond cookies (which are very nearly a tuile, as they’re spread thin on parchment for baking, then left to cool over a rolling pin to give them a tortilla-chip shape), and a cannoli-filling dip.
They don’t require boiling oil, but the cookies are fussy. On the other hand, the dip is easy enough that my 4-year-old helped make it.
The real time saver is the assembly: Serve them like chips and dip. No piping, no dipping in melted chocolate, no dusting with pistachios. And you and use just about any crispy confection as a dipper. I saw recommendations online for store-bought almond cookies or even waffle-cone pieces.
The cookie recipe is based on one on the Imperial Sugar website. I drastically altered a dip recipe from the Giant Food Stores website, and my husband, who has Italian heritage, offered his hearty approval.
Almond cookies
Makes about 24 cookies.
3/4 cup sliced almonds
2 tablespoons melted butter plus more for greasing parchment
2 large egg whites
6 tablespoons extra-fine
granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 pinch salt
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Toast almonds in 350-degree oven for seven to 10 minutes until golden brown. If you don’t have extra-fine sugar, blitz granulated sugar in food processor to make it easier to dissolve.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Brush melted butter onto two sheets of parchment paper on top of cookie sheets.
In a large bowl, whisk egg whites and sugar until blended. Add vanilla and salt. Add 2 tablespoons of melted butter, then flour, whisking until well combined. Crumble almond slices with hands, then fold into cookie batter.
Use a spoon to drop teaspoon of batter onto buttered parchment. Using back of spoon, spread batter thinly and evenly. Aim for triangle shape.
Bake one cookie sheet at a time for 7-9 minutes or until golden brown. Use a metal spatula to remove from parchment and immediately drape hot cookies over a rolling pin to create a wedge shape. Remember, you want maximum dipping capability. If cookies get cold, place back into the oven to reheat, then try again.
Keep cooled cookies in an airtight container until serving. Serve with cannoli dip.
Cannoli Dip
15 ounces ricotta cheese
Pinch salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Zest of 1/2 lemon
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup chocolate chips, plus
a few more for garnishing
1/2 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped, plus more for garnishing
Using a stand mixer with whisk, beat ricotta, vanilla, lemon zest and salt until smooth. Transfer to a different bowl. Pour cream into mixer bowl and whip until soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.
Gently fold cream into ricotta mix. Fold in chocolate chips and pistachios. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with pistachios and chocolate chips.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.