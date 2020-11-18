After watching multiple seasons of “The Great British Baking Show,” making a yeasted cake has long been on my wish list. Plus, it’s November, which means pumpkin desserts are on my mind. And, I’ve been wanting to attempt the St. Louis favorite, gooey butter cake.
All of these ideas came together in this recipe.
Is it quick? Nope. Many of these recipes call for cake mix, which would certainly be faster. But yeast feels like a luxury after this shortage in spring. Plus, my family has plenty of time for baking because we’re not really leaving our house.
Combining several different recipes to make this cake was a fun morning project that my toddler enjoyed, too. I used pieces of several recipes, including from Martha Stewart, the Food Network and the blog “Joy the Baker.”
This cake tastes like homemade coffee cake topped with pumpkin-pie filling. It’s decadent and seasonal but honestly not that similar to the original gooey butter cake.
Because it’s a yeasted cake, I recommend making and immediately sharing after it cools. If you store it overnight, make sure it’s in a tightly sealed container, or it will taste stale.
Gooey Pumpkin Cake
For cake:
1/4 ounce envelope active dry yeast
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, plus a pinch
3/4 cup warm milk
1 large egg and 1 large egg yolk
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
For topping:
8-ounce package cream cheese
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla
15-ounce can pumpkin puree
4 tablespoons butter, melted
and cooled
3 cups powdered sugar
Sprinkle yeast and a pinch of sugar over warm milk in a small bowl. Let sit about 5 minutes, until frothing. Whisk in remaining sugar, then eggs.
Combine flour and salt in the bowl of a mixer. Pour in egg mixture and beat with paddle attachment for about 30 seconds or until incorporated. Switch paddle for a dough hook. Add full stick of butter and knead for about 10 minutes, until dough is soft and smooth. It will still be sticky.
Turn onto a floured surface and briefly hand-knead until smooth. Place in a greased bowl and cover with cling wrap. Put bowl in a warm place and let dough rise until doubled, which should take 60 to 90 minutes.
After the first rise, pat dough into an even layer in a greased 13-by-9-inch greased glass baking dish. (The glass allows you to monitor the cake’s sides and bottom as it cooks.) Cover and let rise an additional 20 minutes.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In your stand mixer, beat cream cheese until soft. Add eggs, spices and vanilla. Mix in pumpkin and butter, then powdered sugar. When it’s incorporated, mix on medium speed until light and smooth, about a minute.
Pour topping over dough, then spread evenly. You might consider putting a cookie sheet on the bottom rack of your oven to catch any drips — the baking dish will be really full.
Bake until puffy, golden and just set, about 40 to 50 minutes. The bottom and sides should be golden. The middle can wobble a bit. Let cool completely in the baking dish. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.