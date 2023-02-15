Meg Makes | A last-minute swap for chocolate cinnamon rolls
In preparation for creating chocolate cinnamon rolls, I made the most beautiful brioche dough in my bread machine.
But when I rolled it, I found a chunk of disintegrated gasket from my machine mixed in. And to top it off, I’d just used my last stick of butter to make the chocolate cinnamon filling.
If you’ve ever met a preschooler with her heart set on cinnamon rolls for breakfast, you’ll understand why I had to figure out a different solution quickly. My husband suggested using the puff pastry in the freezer. While it didn’t give us that yeasty, soft breakfast we’d been planning, it was its own delicious treat.
You can use whatever chocolate you have. I used a mix of milk and dark chocolate squares left over from Christmas. Perhaps your household has some leftovers from Valentine’s Day you’d like to repurpose. Or use semi-sweet chocolate chips.
In-a-pinch chocolate cinnamon rolls
6 tablespoons softened butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 13-ounce package of puff pastry, thawed
2 ounces chocolate, finely chopped or 1/3 cup chocolate chips
1/4 cup pecans, finely chopped
For the glaze:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons milk
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Mix together butter, brown sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon and vanilla until smooth. Lay out puff pastry on a lightly floured surface, making sure the folds are vertical. Spread your chocolate cinnamon mixture evenly onto the pastry, then sprinkle chopped chocolate and pecans on top. Roll the sheet up from the bottom. Don’t roll it too tightly, because you’ll want to give the puff pastry some room to expand. Cut into about 12 even pieces and lay out in your baking dish.
Bake for 18 to 25 minutes or until puff pastry is golden brown. While it bakes, mix your glaze by whipping softened cream cheese in your mixer. Slowly incorporate powdered sugar and milk. You may need to add more milk to give it a thin enough consistency.
When the rolls are done, let cool about 10 minutes, drizzle glaze over the top and serve.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.