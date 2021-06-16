My best friend and I are continuing our informal “Great British Baking Show” challenge. Each month, we each bake a dish we’ve seen and exchange the results.
It’s offered great inspiration, especially as the seasons change. June is peak strawberry season in my mom’s garden, and “Eton mess” popped up in my search for a quintessentially British strawberry dessert.
It’s named for an annual favorite made at Eton College and includes four ingredients: meringue cookies, whipped cream, strawberries and strawberry sauce.
The ingredients remind me of pavlova, which calls for a meringue base that’s crunchy on the outside but pillowy soft on the inside. Eton Mess uses crunchy, light meringue cookies and is assembled like a trifle.
Air is a big ingredient, so it’s light. I added lemon extract to my meringues.
A word of caution: Humidity can make it difficult for meringue cookies to dry. I originally wanted to make them on a rainy day but waited because I’m not fond of eating sugar glue. If your air conditioner is running, you should be fine, but allow plenty of time (hours or even overnight) for your cookies to dry in the oven after you turn it off. I baked mine first thing in the morning and didn’t check them again until about 1 p.m. They were perfect.
Another tip: Use powdered sugar in the strawberry sauce and whipped cream. It includes cornstarch, which will give the sauce a thicker consistency and stabilize the whipped cream.
Midwest Eton Mess
Lemon Meringue Cookies
4 egg whites, room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar, whizzed
in food processor
1 teaspoon lemon extract
Make sure all tools are grease-free. I wash with Dawn, but you could also wipe with vinegar. Cover two large baking sheets with parchment paper and heat oven to 225 degrees. (Make sure both sheets will fit in oven at same time.)
Separate eggs one at a time into a small bowl. If yolk breaks, save egg for breakfast and get clean bowl for next try.
Add egg whites to bowl of a stand mixer with whisk. Whisk on low until they froth. Slowly increase speed, adding sugar
1 tablespoon at a time. Continue whipping until stiff peaks form (whites stand up straight when whisk is lifted out). Do not overmix. Fold in lemon extract.
Using a spoon or piping bag, separate meringue into cookies 1.5 inches in diameter, 1.5 inches apart. (They just need to be even and not touching.)
Bake for 60 minutes, then turn off oven and let dry for at least 2 hours. Store in airtight container.
Fresh strawberries
41/2 cups strawberries
Clean and slice 31/2 cups. Set rest aside for assembly.
Strawberry Sauce
21/2 cups sliced strawberries
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Add ingredients to small saucepan and stir until sugar dissolves. Cook over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes or until strawberries go soft.
Stir, using spoon to mash berries. Let cool, then puree in food processor and chill.
Whipped Cream
8 ounces heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In summer, chill bowl of mixer and whisk for about an hour. Add cream to bowl and mix until it froths. Add sugar and vanilla. Whip until light and fluffy. Do not overmix.
Assembly
Pipe or spoon layers of cream, strawberries, sauce and crumbled cookies into clear bowl. Repeat until you run out of space. Garnish with whole cookies.