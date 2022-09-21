We recently had my best friend, Erin, over to celebrate her birthday. She’s queen of cakes. So what kind of birthday dessert do you make for someone who can (and has) made every beautiful treat imaginable?
My decision was: something simple but tasty. I decided to make blonde brownies. I’ve made them before, but I had forgotten just how nearly effortless they are. You don’t have to get out your stand mixer. You don’t even get a mixing bowl dirty. Just combine some ingredients on your stovetop, and you’re in business.
I decided to jazz them up with some chocolate candy, then crushed pretzels to cut through the sweetness. It worked well.
It’s a fairly small recipe, too, which I like. It means I’m less likely to eat three while sitting on the couch watching “The Great British Bake Off.” They also don’t take long to bake. Just keep volume in mind if you’re baking for a crowd.
Sweet and Salty Blonde Brownies1/4 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons milk
1 large egg
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chocolate button candy
1/4 cup pretzels, crushed
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter, then stir in brown sugar and vanilla. When dissolved, add milk and egg. Then, add flour, baking powder and salt, and mix to combine.
Pour brownie batter into baking dish. Sprinkle pretzels and candy on top. Bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let cool before serving.