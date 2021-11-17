My husband and I recently planned a small, not-quite-traditional pre-Thanksgiving dinner for some family members. I realized it might be the perfect time to try my hand at a cranberry custard pie, which I’m pretty sure I saw while scrolling through social media.
I used a recipe from thecreativebite.com as inspiration and was surprised at how easy it was to assemble. No need to precook or bake any of the ingredients. You line your pie plate with an unbaked crust, pour in your clean, dry, fresh cranberries, then pour over your custard mixture.
The resulting pie isn’t the prettiest thing I’ve made. But it was full of creamy, slightly eggy custard topped with the tangy bite of fresh cranberries, which rise to the top.
It’s not an old standard, but it’s full of Thanksgiving flavor. You might consider topping it with whipped cream and sprinkling chopped, toasted pecans on top. Happy Thanksgiving!
Cranberry Custard Pie
1 unbaked pie crust
12 ounces fresh cranberries, cleaned and dried
11/4 cups white sugar
3 beaten eggs
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup white flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place crust in a pie plate. Pour in cranberries. Combine all other ingredients, and pour on top. Bake 10 minutes, then place a pie shield or tinfoil around your pie’s edges. Turn heat down to 350 degrees, and bake 40 to 45 more minutes.
Cool completely before serving. Seal with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator.