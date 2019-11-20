Crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect Thanksgiving dessert for several reasons.
I first made it last year. I found it easier than making a traditional pie and also a little healthier. An added bonus: It’s gluten-free.
I’ve made this pie with both granulated sugar and maple syrup as sweeteners. I have included measurements for both, so you can choose. Using sugar makes it taste exactly like the filling you’d find in a traditional pumpkin pie. The maple syrup is subtler, so if you don’t like your desserts to be overly sweet, it’s a good option.
On the advice of a blog called The Flavor Bender, this pie bakes for a long time at a low temperature, which makes for a smoother custard. It would be perfect with cinnamon cookies or some other crunchy garnish.
You’ll definitely want to chill the pie before serving. I tried it warm and was not impressed. It’s also a great candidate to make before the big day. Cool it completely before covering it plastic wrap, though.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.