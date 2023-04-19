My house is full of chocolate this time of year.
My kids enjoyed three different Easter egg hunts earlier this month and are gravitating toward the chewy, fruity items first.
I started wondering whether I could combine a less-sweet, crunchy cookie with leftover chocolate candies, and this recipe was the result.
If you don’t have small chocolate eggs to chop up, don’t worry.
Chocolate chunks would do, or so would chopped-up pieces of a milk- or dark-chocolate candy bar.
Combined with a not-too-sweet shortbread, glazed with a hardening chocolate frosting and paired with dry roasted almonds, they hit the right notes for me.
Plus, they were easy enough, and my kids helped with the final sprinkling, which they enjoyed.
Chocolate-frosted shortbread cookies
For the cookies:
3/4 cup softened salted butter
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
For the glaze and topping:
2 tablespoons canola oil or melted butter
2 tablespoons hot water
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 cup dry roasted, salted almonds, chopped
1/8 cup chopped milk chocolate
To make cookie dough, cream butter and add sugar. Add flour gradually, being careful not to overmix.
You may need to add a small amount of water (a tablespoon or less).
Roll into a log, and seal in plastic wrap. Chill at least two hours.
When you’re ready to bake, heat oven to 350 degrees. Slice cookie dough into 1/2-inch cookies, being careful to keep them a consistent thickness.
Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool on a baking rack.
To make the glaze, combine oil, hot water, cocoa powder, powdered sugar and vanilla in a small mixing bowl. Mix until totally combined. Use a spatula or knife to spread a thin layer of glaze over each cooled cookie. Before it hardens (which will take a few minutes), sprinkle chopped nuts and chocolates on top. Make sure glaze is firm to the touch before storing in an airtight container.