It’s been a busy but fun fall for our family — we welcomed our second daughter, Dottie, about six weeks ago. Her older sister, who will soon be 3, is adjusting well.
We were also invited to a socially distanced, outdoor Oktoberfest with friends last month. We jumped at the chance to talk with adults, savor the weather and enjoy German-inspired fare. We needed an easy-to-assemble dish to bring, so my husband put together this recipe.
Cabbage can be a polarizing vegetable, but this came out well — sour but not overly so. I enjoyed the caraway seeds, but they didn’t take over the dish. Plus, Rob made it in our electronic pressure cooker, so it came together quickly. It can easily be made on the stove, too.
You could also add cooked sausage and make a dinner out of it.
Autumn Red Cabbage
1 medium head red cabbage,
shredded or cut thin
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup cooking sherry
Splash of balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons white sugar
1/4 teaspoon caraway seed
Wilt cabbage in a large pot with butter. Mix in all other ingredients. Cover and cook until cabbage is tender but not completely soft.
In an electronic pressure cooker, this takes about eight minutes. On the stovetop, it will take about 25 minutes.
Serve hot.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.