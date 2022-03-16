As much as my family is ready for spring, we’re still embracing soup in these last few cold days.
My husband concocted this variation on gumbo using leftover chicken thighs, sausage and fish. You can easily cook these on your stove before assembly.
You can mix and match proteins and vegetables to suit. I want to swap the fish for shrimp, but I think red bell peppers blended with tomatoes give it that something special.
This makes a nice big pot, so it’s perfect if you have a crowd. We enjoyed it over white rice, but it would also be great with a nice chunk of crusty bread.
Sausage-and-Seafood Soup
1 pound bulk hot Italian sausage
2 flounder filets
2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 sweet onion, finely chopped
2 carrots, chopped
4 ribs celery, chopped
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon cooking sherry
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon creole seasoning
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste
2 red bell peppers, seeded
and chopped
4 cups chicken stock
Pan-fry flounder, sausage and chicken and set aside.
In a Dutch oven, saute onion, carrots, celery and garlic until vegetables are soft. Deglaze with cooking sherry by scraping brown bits off bottom.
Add bay leaves and creole seasoning and cook a couple minutes. Add diced tomatoes, tomato paste and red peppers, then pour in chicken stock and add bay leaves and creole seasoning.
Simmer until mix begins to thicken and vegetables are soft.
Remove bay leaves and use a stick blender to make entire soup smooth. Chop and add cooked meat and fish and simmer at least an hour to let flavors combine. Serve over white rice.