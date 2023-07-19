I started writing this column when I worked on the features desk of The News-Gazette. I was also writing a daily blog of the same name for the paper’s website, and it was easy enough to translate one recipe a week for the print edition of the food section.
About 12 years later, my life is completely different. I haven’t worked in a newsroom for almost a decade. I have two small kids and a job that’s very, very different from those days in the features section. I’ve been writing a monthly column for about five years now.
My older daughter will be starting kindergarten this fall, though, and I’m ready to re-evaluate my spare time. I want to be able to volunteer at her school and be truly present in our time together.
I love baking, but not always the panic that comes with needing to have an original recipe to share with a mass audience. (Ask me how many failed recipes I’ve tested at 9 p.m. of a Friday night on deadline.)
It’s been an honor to continue writing here as long as I have, and I know I will cherish looking back at my own archives, as my focus went from easy dinners for a childless couple to acceptable sides for a teething baby, to dishes my kids could make with me. I even used this column as a class project in graduate school, when I turned my recipes into a database searchable by recipe name and ingredient.
I’ve enjoyed running many, many recipes from readers (especially when I was still writing weekly), and I appreciate everyone who shared. I’ve also featured my husband’s recipes regularly, and I am grateful for his creativity and steadiness in making dinner every night.
My final contribution to Meg Makes: s’mores bars that are the perfect treat for summer (no bonfire required).
I came up with the idea after reading a book set in a bakery in England. The main character made rocky road, which I never realized existed outside of ice cream or brownies. It’s a fudgy confection that calls for digestive biscuits and marshmallows. The best substitute stateside is graham crackers, and when you combine those with marshmallows, well. It would be hard not to think of s’mores.
This recipe requires combining butter and chocolate on the stovetop, pouring it over a dry mixture and chilling the whole thing. I was doubtful that it would stick together like the pictures I saw online, but it worked like a charm.
The chopped, salted peanuts are key to making sure it’s not too sweet, but you could skip them or substitute a different nut. Rocky road itself seems very forgiving (some recipes tell you to add your favorite nuts or dried fruit), so you can go wild with the possibilities.
My almost-kindergartner helped me through the entire process of making these, so they’re definitely kid friendly. She enjoyed eating them, too.
S’Mores bars
1 10-ounce bag mini marshmallows
11/2 sleeves graham crackers (8 ounces), broken into bite-sized pieces
11/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips (or I used 10 ounces dark chocolate)
11/2 sticks butter
3/4 cup dry roasted peanuts, chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan or casserole dish with wax paper. In that pan, mix graham cracker pieces and marshmallows, and set aside.
In a small saucepan, heat chocolate and butter over medium heat until melted and smooth. Remove from heat and mix in vanilla and chopped peanuts. Pour over marshmallow and graham cracker mixture. Use a spoon to mix chocolate into edges to make sure everything is coated.
Refrigerate until set (at least two hours), then cut into squares. Keep refrigerated.