Meg Makes | Get back to your daily routine with baked oatmeal
Now that the holidays are over, I’m looking for more ways to celebrate our everyday routines.
Breakfast is a good place to start.
This baked oatmeal recipe tastes like a cookie, but includes eggs, Greek yogurt and seeds.
These filling ingredients mean you won’t be starving an hour after you dine.
I was inspired to make it when my mom shared some sunflower seeds grown by her farming friend.
You could substitute just about any seed or nut you’d like and swap in raisins or other dried fruit for the cranberries.
This baked oatmeal is best served warm, with a splash of milk, Greek yogurt or cream if you’re feeling decadent.
It’s a little crumbly, so make sure you have spoons on hand for your breakfast or brunch.
Baked oatmeal
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup unsweetened
applesauce
3/4 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
11/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
21/2 cups rolled oats
1 cup sunflower seeds
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a stand-mixer bowl, cream together sugar, butter and eggs. Add applesauce, yogurt and vanilla. When fully combined, add flour, baking powder and salt.
Turn down mixer and add rolled oats, sunflower seeds and dried cranberries. Mix only until incorporated.
Pour batter into greased pan, and sprinkle chocolate chips over the top.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
