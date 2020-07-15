My husband, Rob, has been grilling a lot this summer and has started getting really creative.
Bacon doesn’t work very well, we found. But this sauce is pretty darn good, and it’s versatile to boot. He made it to stir over pasta, but we recently enjoyed it with grilled chicken, as well.
I’ve used it as a condiment for fried and hard-boiled eggs and have yet to be disappointed.
It can be spicy, especially if you don’t seed your jalapeno completely. You can skip a hot pepper altogether, or substitute one of your chosen heat. You might also try subbing in more garden vegetables if they become available.
A few tips: Most of the veggies go on the grill whole, because they’ll eventually be pulverized in the food processor.
If you don’t have a grill, you could cut up the veggies, drizzle them in olive oil and roast them in your oven at 400 degrees until they’re cooked. The taste won’t be quite the same, but I’m sure it will still be good.
GRILLED RED PEPPER SAUCE
3 red bell peppers
1 jalapeno, optional, or your favorite hot pepper
3 small carrots
1/8 white onion
3 cloves garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil,
plus a drizzle for the garlic
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Wash vegetables. Peel carrots, onion and garlic. When quartering onion, leave root end intact so wedge doesn’t come apart on grill. Drizzle garlic with olive oil and wrap in foil.
Place all veggies, including peppers, on grill heated to medium. Cook until tender, watching carefully — carrots burn easily. Pepper skins may char a bit.
Let cool, then seed cooked peppers. Place all vegetables into food processor with 1 tablespoon olive oil and lemon juice. Process until smooth. Serve over pasta or grilled chicken.