My grandma Bobbie Thilmony passed away last month. She’s been a wonderful influence throughout my 30-something years, especially as an example of someone who cooked to show their love.
I have several boxes of her recipes and dug through them recently. It was comforting to see her handwriting, recognize names of others who shared recipes with her, and pick a special treat for my toddler and I to make together.
The recipe we chose is called Peanut-Butter Cocoa Fudge, but I’ll add a “foolproof” to the title. It’s more of a no-bake dessert than a candy. No soft-ball stage or thermometer required.
We had to improvise our own chunky peanut butter in the food processor, and even so, this recipe took less than half an hour. I also took the liberty of sprinkling M&Ms on top to give it some color. I figured my grandma wouldn’t mind.
Sylvia, my daughter, loved both the mixing process and the resulting fudge. She called it “Grandma Bobbie Treat,” which seemed perfect.
In the winter, this dessert might be fine on your countertop, but I kept it in the refrigerator. It was also delicious frozen. Serve in small squares — it’s rich.
Foolproof Peanut-Butter Cocoa Fudge1 cup plus 3 tablespoons chunky peanut butter
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, no substituting
3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 tablespoon vanilla
1/4 cup chocolate candies
or another preferred topping
Add butter and peanut butter to a medium saucepan.
Cook together over medium heat until well-combined.
Remove from heat.
Stir in sugar, cocoa, and vanilla.
Press into a greased 8-inch-by-8-inch square pan. Sprinkle candy or other topping across the top.
Cover pan with plastic wrap and freeze for 30 minutes.