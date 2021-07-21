Nothing says summer like lemon-meringue pie. And when you add strawberries, it just gets better.
I made this version with garden strawberries earlier this summer, but fresh berries from the store or even frozen work well. I adapted this from one at eatingwell.com that called for raspberries.
I was skeptical of the website’s meringue recipe — it calls for much less sugar than I would usually use — but it worked. And in the summer, no less, when humidity abounds.
I made my pie crust from scratch, but you can use frozen crust. For this, you should blind bake it according to the directions, then let it cool completely.
The most important thing I liked about this pie: It was delicious and summery. It’s really more of a strawberry pie than a lemon one, but this cool treat hit the spot.
And a close second: It didn’t call for any exotic ingredients. I had everything I needed to make it in my pantry. If you don’t have a lemon, you could skip the zest and use bottled lemon juice in a pinch.
Strawberry-Lemonade Meringue Pie
1 prebaked pie crust, cooled
1 1/2 cups strawberries
3 large eggs, separated
Zest of 1 lemon
1/2 cup sugar plus 1/3 cup, divided
1/3 cup cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt plus one pinch
1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/2 tablespoon butter
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Puree strawberries in a food processor.
Mix egg yolks and lemon zest in a small bowl and set aside. In a medium saucepan, mix half-cup sugar, cornstarch and salt. Then, whisk in boiling water, lemon juice and pureed strawberries.
Place pan over medium heat and bring to a boil, whisking frequently, until mixture thickens. It will take about 10 minutes and have texture of pudding. Remove from heat.
Add 1 teaspoon of hot strawberry mixture into egg-yolk mixture and whisk constantly. Repeat a few times until mixture is smooth and yolks are warm enough to spoon into strawberry mixture. Place pan back on the heat and cook about 2 more minutes until thick. Remove from heat again and add butter. Stir until it melts.
Meanwhile, beat egg whites in a stand mixer. Add pinch of salt and cream of tartar. As they form soft peaks, add remaining 1/3 cup sugar, one spoonful at a time. Beat to shiny, stiff peaks. When you can no longer feel grains of sugar when rolling a bit of meringue between your fingers, you’re nearly done. Use a spatula to fold in vanilla.
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Pour strawberry filling into prebaked pie crust. Top with meringue, using a knife to pull into decorative peaks at edge.
Bake until meringue is slightly browned, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely — around
3 hours — before serving.