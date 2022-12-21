Meg Makes | Jazzed-up cracker toffee a low-energy holiday treat
Our family, like seemingly everyone else on the planet, has been sick this month.
I wanted to make a holiday treat but couldn’t muster the energy for something complicated.
Instead, I decided to try to jazz up the simplest Christmas treat I could think of: cracker toffee.
If you’ve never had it, cracker toffee is delicious and kind of magical, because it calls for four ingredients: butter, brown sugar, saltine crackers and chocolate.
I decided to try flavoring mine with orange and pistachio, so I purchased some orange extract.
I did two trial runs: one with orange and pistachios in the toffee itself, and one with orange in the chocolate, with the nuts sprinkled on top.
Option 2 was the clear winner. My toffee split back into sugar and butter when I added the extract directly to it.
Plus, sprinkling the nuts on top looks prettier and more festive than mixing them in.
That batch turned into a lumpy chocolate mess.
This recipe’s biggest time commitment is in the cooling.
The rest isn’t bad — I can confirm it’s possible to put together in between yells from two different children who both need attention.
Orange Chocolate Pistachio Cracker Toffee
1 sleeve saltine crackers
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
2 cups chocolate chips
1 teaspoon orange extract
3/4 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay saltines end-to-end throughout the pan. Don’t double them up. You can split your batch into two 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dishes, if needed.
In a saucepan, melt together butter and brown sugar. Bring to a rolling boil. Boil 3 minutes, then spread over saltine crackers.
Bake 6 minutes, then remove from oven.
While your toffee bakes, place chocolate chips in a microwave-save bowl with orange extract. Heat 30 seconds at a time, pausing to stir chocolate between each heating cycle.
When mostly melted and extract is incorporated, place spoonfuls across your baking sheet. Use a butter or frosting knife to smooth over entire pan. Sprinkle chopped pistachios over the top.
Let cool at least an hour. Break into chunks, and enjoy.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.