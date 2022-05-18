My husband, Rob, recently devised this recipe for a Sunday dinner.
I shouldn’t have been surprised, but it was spectacular. It reminded me of a pot roast, only with more moisture and flavor.
He attributed its success to being cooked on low heat for a long while in a covered, cast-iron Dutch oven.
The homemade gravy he cooked up with the braising liquid didn’t hurt, either. Even our toddler liked it.
This one doesn’t take a ton of preparation, but you need to plan ahead for the two-plus hours it cooks.
Trust me when I say it will definitely be worth the advanced planning.
ROB’S BRAISED PORK
For pork
2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed of fat
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, peeled and sliced
into quarters
2 cups red wine
4 cups beef stock
2 bay leaves
3 sprigs fresh thyme
1 bulb garlic, cut in half
and left in skin
3 carrots, peeled and cut in half lengthwise
3 ribs celery, cleaned and cut
in half lengthwise
For gravy
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup cooking liquid
Salt and pepper to taste
Choose a Dutch oven with a lid and heat oven to 300 degrees.
Salt pork shoulder. To brown it, heat olive oil in Dutch oven over medium on your stovetop. Add pork and brown on all sides. Remove from pot.
Add rings of onion to the empty pot, then place the pork on top and turn heat to low.
Add wine and cook about two minutes. Add beef stock, bay leaves, thyme, garlic, carrots and celery. Liquid should nearly cover your pork.
Place lid on Dutch oven and turn off burner. Put lidded pot in oven and cook for 2 to 2.5 hours.
After it’s cooked, reserve 1 cup of braising liquid for gravy.
To make the gravy, heat butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium. Mix continuously until roux is dark brown and bubbling. Slowly add braising liquid and bring to a boil. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve pork and gravy with rice or mashed potatoes.