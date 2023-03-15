My oldest daughter has been talking for a while about making our own ice cream.
We finally decided to try it on a recent Saturday morning.
While I’ve used an ice-cream churn attachment for my stand mixer in the past, I thought it might be easier to try a no-churn recipe, instead.
Now, this recipe isn’t healthy by any means.
But if you’re looking for a special treat that’s not too difficult, no-churn ice cream may be a nice option for you.
It wasn’t too difficult or messy, and my kids enjoyed watching it come together.
It doesn’t take long to assemble, and the end result is rich.
A small serving goes a long way.
If you’re including fruit, make sure you chop it finely so it doesn’t get icy within your ice cream.
We used canned sour cherries.
The added kosher salt and almonds gave it a nice sweet-and-salty balance.
Chocolate cherry no-churn ice cream
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
4 ounces (half a package) cream cheese
1 and 3/4 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup roasted salted almonds, chopped
1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks or mini chocolate chips
1/2 cup sour cherries, finely chopped
Combine sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and salt in a large bowl.
Set aside.
Place cream cheese in a stand mixer bowl and whisk on medium until smooth, about two minutes.
Turn speed down to low and slowly pour in whipping cream.
Once it’s added, turn speed up to medium, then high, until it reaches stiff peaks.
Do not overwhip.
Place half of whipped cream mixture in the bowl with sweetened condensed milk.
Gently fold in.
Add second half of whipped cream and fold until you don’t see any streaks.
Gently fold in toppings.
Pour into a 9-inch-by-6-inch loaf pan.
Cover and freeze six hours or more before serving.