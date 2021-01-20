Winter during a pandemic has been a little trying, especially with two small children.
My husband and I have been counting our blessings and focusing on what we love the most, including tasty, home-cooked food.
This recipe isn’t necessarily simple, and it’s certainly not fast. But it definitely checks the hearty-winter-dinner box. Baking a crusty loaf of whole-wheat bread only enhances the cozy factor.
Cozy Beef Stew
1 2-pound package stew meat
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
1/4 teaspoon ground thyme
1/4 teaspoon ground sage
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 inch fresh stem ginger, peeled and diced fine
1 white onion, peeled and cut into large pieces
3 carrots, cut in half
3 ribs celery, cut in half
3 cloves garlic, cut in half
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon cooking sherry
4 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
Splash fish sauce
5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 tablespoons flour
Combine spices. Trim meat off bones, reserving bones. Cut meat in bite-sized pieces and toss in spice mixture. Seal in airtight container and place in refrigerator for an hour, at least.
Combine vegetables in sesame oil in bottom of large pot or Dutch oven. Saute over medium heat.
When carrots start to change color and onion is translucent, add cooking sherry. Stir constantly for about three more minutes, then add water, salt and fish sauce.
Add bones from stew meat and let simmer on low heat for about an hour.
Using a slotted spoon, remove vegetables and bones from broth. Set aside any vegetables you’d like to reincorporate and cut into bite-sized pieces.
In a separate skillet, brown stew meat in 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add meat to broth and simmer for at least an hour. When nearly ready to serve, stir vegetables back in.
Combine 4 tablespoons olive oil and flour in another small pot to make a roux. Cook over medium-high heat until bubbling and deep brown. Stir into soup and boil until stew is thick and smooth.
Serve with crackers or crusty bread.